Ferrari Paint and Upholstery Samples as Old as the 1960s Sold for $16,900 at Auction

It’s crazy how people tend to change the old to new and then fall in love with the old again and end up buying vintage items for many, many times their fair price. Case in point: some old Ferrari dealer paint and upholstery samples that sold at auction for as much as a car.
Few brands in the automotive world have such a loyal fan base as Ferrari, and rightly so, as the car manufacturer continues to build seriously impressive models. But these cars are also seriously expensive and not everyone seems to be keen or afford to spend seven digits on a Prancing Horse.
Sometimes, Ferrari enthusiasts who can't afford to purchase a car from the brand settle for memorabilia and accessories with the Ferrari name attached to them. The perfect example is a Bring a Trailer listing that includes a collection of Ferrari paint, leather, cloth, and carpet sample booklets.
The whole set sold for $16,900 (16,830 Euro), which is more than a new Chevrolet Spark, for instance.
According to the listing, the paint and upholstery booklets are for models manufactured between the 1960s to the 1990s. The buyer got four paint color sample booklets showing Ferrari factory colors, with their corresponding names on the back, along with three leather sample books and a cloth sample booklet with the array of shades and types available for Ferrari upholstery.
The oldest items of the bunch are the Scaglietti paint sample book and Connolly leather booklet, both of which date back to the '60s.
The Ferrari-branded collection offered at no reserve by Bring a Trailer also included an A.E. Lorioli Milano enamel key fob that came in its original packaging, as well as a Chinetti International Motors brass dealership medallion. Luigi Chinetti, for those who don’t know, was the first factory agent in the United States, which probably adds more value to this collection of Ferrari memorabilia.
If you ask us, the price paid for it would make sense if the paint and upholstery sample booklets got in the hands of a business that specializes in restoring and preserving older Ferraris. Otherwise, any regular mortal would rather spend the money on a car that might not resemble a Ferrari, but would at least drive.
