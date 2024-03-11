Ferrari Dealer Selling Low-Mileage 2023 Audi RS6 Avant, Why Even Get a Purosangue?

What you’re looking at here is a barely-driven 2023 Audi RS6 Avant in Tango Red Metallic, getting auctioned off by a Ferrari dealer who might let you have it for a lot less than MSRP. This cost $138,190 when new, which is still considerably less than what you’d pay for a new Purosangue, a luxury/performance crossover that retails for roughly $400,000.
It takes a certain amount of life experience to appreciate something like the Audi RS6. Kids these days will look at one and despite understanding how quick it is, they’d still rather have a BMW M4 or something along those lines. Adults however love the RS6, because we view it as the formidable family car that it is.
It combines performance, prestige and practicality, thus occupying a unique niche in the automotive landscape. Not only that, but these wagons also tend to look extremely well thanks to their muscular stances, accentuated by the flared wheel arches and menacing intakes – and when you add the fact that practicality doesn’t get sacrificed at the altar of performance, that’s when you realize just how special of a machine this is.
The current generation/fourth generation RS6 (also known as the C8 RS6), is without a doubt the most dynamic iteration of the super sport wagon, although some still prefer the elegant design of the C7 variant, which I can certainly understand. The C7 is more classy looking, while the C8 is more modern and aggressive. Still, they’re both powered by twin turbo V8 engines, and they both accelerate like bats out of hell.
Now, the car we’re showing you here is a brand spanking new 2023 model, finished in Tango Red Metallic over black Valcona leather, and it’s got just 255 miles on the clock. Not only that, but the car’s currently getting auctioned off by a genuine Ferrari dealer out of Seattle, and with a little under two hours left to go in the proceedings, it’s safe to say that the winning bid should land well below MSRP.
Anyway, let’s run through some of its highlights, starting with the exterior. The first thing you’ll notice, other than that gorgeous red colorway, is the Black Optic package, with its black-finished trim and mirror housings. Then you’ve got the optional 22-inch five-V-spoke wheels with a wild trapezoidal design. It’s hard to miss those. Other goodies include LED headlights, roof rails, a panoramic sunroof, tinted windows, power-closing doors (super sweet option right there), and the red-finished RS-branded calipers.
Then there’s that twin turbo V8, factory rated at 591 horsepower and 590 lb-ft of torque, with everything going to all four corners via an eight-speed automatic transmission and the carmaker’s quattro all-wheel drive system. This car was also optioned with the RS sport exhaust system, which means it’ll always sound like it means business.
Should you buy this over a Purosangue though? Well, I’ll tell you what – it's certainly worth having a discussion, because the performance is comparable, and so is the way in which you’d be using them. Don’t act like you’re about to take your Ferrari crossover off the beaten path (like ever), so that argument kind of falls short.
I’d go as far as to say that a new Purosangue is certainly not worth four times as much as this RS6 Avant, so I’d probably opt for the Audi. You probably should too, unless you’re not just rich, but wealthy.
Inside is where you’ll find the heated, ventilated, and power-adjustable RS sports seats, a Bang & Olufsen sound system, wireless phone charging, carbon fiber trim, four-zone automatic climate control, an Alcantara-wrapped steering wheel, head-up display, plus loads of active safety systems – as you’d expect from a modern-day premium family car.
