815 HP RS6 Avant Is One Mean Looking Hypercar-Eating German Dragon

Many excellent examples of cars look fabulous on paper, in CGI, or other renditions. Some make it to the streets and bring the wow factor along for the ride. And then, other cars start as real-life base models for perfecting the art of automotive aesthetics. One such crown jewel is the 2022 Audi RS6 Avant, restyled by the UK-based branch of the design office Maxton Design.
In all fairness, the Audi they started working on was a beauty pageant winner in its own right. The RS6 of this year is one good-looking automobile, but that’s just the beginning for the designers from Leeds.
The Nardo Gray paint job, well defended against the elements by Hexis’ Bodyfence Paint Protection Film, is just the tip of the iceberg. The official front lip and side skirts perfectly go together with the double-bladed roof spoiler protruding upwards from above the hatch.
To complement the back looks, the cat-less downpipes from Milltek look like they’re about to unleash dragons. And mind you, they sound as if Smaug the Magnificent has abandoned his residence in The Lonely Mountain and decided to live under the hood of the RS6 to rule supreme as Lord of the (Four) Rings.
The under-the-hood part of this Audi is worthy of a dragon layer. It spawned into our world as a four-liter V8 breathing fire to its turbocharger for added ferocity and horsepower. As a result, 591 hp and just as many lb-ft (800 Nm) emerge from the bowels of the roaring beast.
Good enough to blitz the 0-60 mph (0-96 kph) in 3.5 seconds, thanks to its formidable four-decade-proven Quattro and the eight-speed Tiptronic automatic gearbox. Still, our dragon-habitat of an RS6 is no ordinary stock Avant.
A lot of tunning went under the hood, thanks to the combined efforts of QSTuning (again, a band of brits who love to take great things and make them stunning). Their X Nick K Stage 2 ECU/TCU Software tweak upped the might of this Audi to 815 hp and 811 lb-ft (1,100 Nm). The numbers are a direct result of software engineering and the addition of the Eventuri intake system with elbows and silicone hoses, CSF Intercoolers, and NGK Plug Upgrade.
Performance specs? Standstill to sixty-two (0-100 kph) is one second faster than the factory RS6 – so 2.6 seconds. Reaching the next landmark – the 124 mph / 200 kph – takes only 5.5 seconds. Double that time, and this spacetime bender hits the quarter-mile (10.4 seconds, to be precise).
Top speed also jumped from the maximum 190 mph (306 kph) of the regular RS6 to 211 mph (340 kph). That requires perfect control, which falls in the hands of the 22-inch Vossen HF2 wheels wrapped in P Zero Pirelli tires. Since aerodynamics plays a crucial role in top speed capabilities, the KW HAS lowering kit comes in handy for keeping the German rocket on the ground.
Excellent camera work and superb editing from the Audi videographer auditography do full justice to the head-turning RS6 Avant. Sit back and look at the video to hear the thunderous volcanic V8 vindictively vowing vengeance.
