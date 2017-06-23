Ferrari 812 Superfast Factory Car Attacks Nurburgring, Ready To Set a Lap Time?

This is not the first time when we get to check out a Ferrari 812 working to showcase the Superfast part of its nameplate on the Nurburgring, so, as you can imagine, we're itching to find out what the Maranello engineers are up to.

7 photos



You see, Ferrari prefers to see its customers focusing on the driving pleasure rather than talking chronograph numbers that very few owners ever get close to. And, as much as we love Green Hell figures, we can't help but mention that we have to agree with the



Then there's the idea of the engineers testing a hybrid powertrain. Pop the hood of an 812 Superfast and you'll come across a 6.5-liter V12 that featured 350-bar direct injection (that's an extreme value for a gas mill) and a start-stop system, allowing it to sit "well above" the current EU6B emission standards on the Old Continent.



However, Ferraris have to become even greener to meet the 2021 Ultra Low Emission Vehicle legislation. Since the automaker has already made it clear that turbos are reserved for its V8 and (rumored) V6 units, we can talk about Ferrari's V12 future packing a gas-electric aura.



So perhaps the engineers inside the 812 Superfast we have here are having a giggle just by thinking that nobody outside the car knows they're playing with hybrid tech similar to that we've met on the LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta.



Given the damp nature of the track, the prototype in the video below wasn't exactly flying from one bend to another. Even so, the sheer sight of such an 800 hp beast is enough to grab our attention. Given the drivability boost the 812 Superfast packs compared to the



Truth be told, we'd be surprised to see the Prancing Horse delivering a lap time, since that would mark a change in the Italian automaker's philosophy.You see, Ferrari prefers to see its customers focusing on the driving pleasure rather than talking chronograph numbers that very few owners ever get close to. And, as much as we love Green Hell figures, we can't help but mention that we have to agree with the Fezza people on this one.Then there's the idea of the engineers testing a hybrid powertrain. Pop the hood of an 812 Superfast and you'll come across a 6.5-liter V12 that featured 350-bar direct injection (that's an extreme value for a gas mill) and a start-stop system, allowing it to sit "well above" the current EU6B emission standards on the Old Continent.However, Ferraris have to become even greener to meet the 2021 Ultra Low Emission Vehicle legislation. Since the automaker has already made it clear that turbos are reserved for its V8 and (rumored) V6 units, we can talk about Ferrari's V12 future packing a gas-electric aura.So perhaps the engineers inside the 812 Superfast we have here are having a giggle just by thinking that nobody outside the car knows they're playing with hybrid tech similar to that we've met on the LaFerrari and LaFerrari Aperta.Given the damp nature of the track, the prototype in the video below wasn't exactly flying from one bend to another. Even so, the sheer sight of such an 800 hp beast is enough to grab our attention. Given the drivability boost the 812 Superfast packs compared to the F12berlinetta and F12 TDF, it's difficult not to obsess over taking this thing to the limit on the Nordschleife.