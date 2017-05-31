autoevolution

Ferrari 458 Speciale Aperta Shows Up For Sale at $813,000, Has Upsetting Mileage

 
31 May 2017
by
The speculation market hits again, with the latest adventure of the kind bringing us a Ferrari 458 Aperta that is offered for no less than $813,000.
The open-top Prancing Horse packs ana eye-catching color spec, both in terms of the exterior and the cabin. Nevertheless, the mileage isn't even close to what you'd expect from a one-drive car, as the odo of the supercar shows 3,450 miles. It's worth noting that, for the money, you could find similar machines that pack two-digit mileage numbers.

Nevertheless, before we go any deeper into this matter, allow us to point out the pedestal that any 458 Speciale deserves to be put on.

The Ferrari 458 Speciale, be it a Coupe or an Aperta (open-top) model was born as a double icon. For one thing, the 4.5-liter V8 heart of the car held a naturally aspirated V8 specific power record. And the 458 Speciale wasn't just the last of the atmospheric V8 Fezzas, but also signaled the end of an era for Maranello, as Luca di Montezemolo's reign made room for Sergio Marchionne's leadership.

To put the price of this Prancing Horse into perspective, we'll mention a few other Ferrari-related numbers. For instance, back when you could find a non-Speciale 458 Spider in showrooms, the open-air supercar came with a starting price of around $257,000. Heck, the financial burden of this Fezza is large enough to make us mention the $1.35 million price the Italians asked for the LaFerrari. Then again, the LaF was already sold out when it debuted.

Oh and there's one more price we need to drop. Can you imagine that the aficionado grabbing this machine will end up paying well under $100,00 less than the collector who grabbed the very first example of the Speciale Aperta? Following an auction, the latter managed to grab $900,000.

And while the money for the #1 458 Speciale A went to charity, the example we have here will only end up allowing a car flipper to enjoy the fruits of his speculation labor. Oh, well, here's the ad for those of you who are interested in adorning their garage with such a four-wheeled jewel.
