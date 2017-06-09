Ferrari 360 Drift Car Goes All Out For Formula Drift Race in Japan

It's the second time this week when we get to talk about the drifting realm showing the world that no marque is safe when it comes to its badge being used for a slip angle machine.





The 360 you see here has been photographed yesterday, at the Ebisu Circuit in Japan. With the track preparing to host a Formula Drift stage over the weekend, this spotting shouldn't come as a surprise.



As you can notice, the



Then there's the rust theme on the car, which makes sure this V8 machine turns even more heads.



This could be Maranello sliding animal we discussed two years ago. Back in October 2015, we



Of course, such a transformation will spli opnions like nothing else, but, before purists decide to bash this sideways tool, allow us to remind you that we're not looking at the first Prancing Horse being used for such purposes.



For one thing, Japanese drifting star Daigo Saito has played with more than one Ferrari drift car over the years, with his





Drift Ferrari - Formula Drift Japan Round 2 Ebisu Circuit West Practice day #FDJapan #FormulaDrift #FormulaDriftJapan A post shared by Formula DRIFT JAPAN (@formuladjapan) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT While a few days ago we talked about the world's second Rolls-Royce drift car, an upcoming development based on a (ready for it?) Wraith, we are now back on the topic to discuss a Ferrari sliding machine.The 360 you see here has been photographed yesterday, at the Ebisu Circuit in Japan. With the track preparing to host a Formula Drift stage over the weekend, this spotting shouldn't come as a surprise.As you can notice, the Prancing Horse has been gifted with plenty of aftermarket goodies, with the visual treatment involving a package that seems to wear the Liberty Walk signature, a motorsport-grade rear wing, as well as a set of two-tone wheels that stand out from a distance.Then there's the rust theme on the car, which makes sure this V8 machine turns even more heads.This could be Maranello sliding animal we discussed two years ago. Back in October 2015, we showed you a yellow 360 being used as a drift car at Ebisu. At the time, the supercar didn't pack drift-specific mods such as a hydraulic handbrake or an extreme steering setup, so it could have evolved into the all out monster we see here.Of course, such a transformation will spli opnions like nothing else, but, before purists decide to bash this sideways tool, allow us to remind you that we're not looking at the first Prancing Horse being used for such purposes.For one thing, Japanese drifting star Daigo Saito has played with more than one Ferrari drift car over the years, with his 599 GTB being an example as good as any.