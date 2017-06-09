autoevolution

Ferrari 360 Drift Car Goes All Out For Formula Drift Race in Japan

 
9 Jun 2017, 14:21 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
It's the second time this week when we get to talk about the drifting realm showing the world that no marque is safe when it comes to its badge being used for a slip angle machine.
While a few days ago we talked about the world's second Rolls-Royce drift car, an upcoming development based on a (ready for it?) Wraith, we are now back on the topic to discuss a Ferrari sliding machine.

The 360 you see here has been photographed yesterday, at the Ebisu Circuit in Japan. With the track preparing to host a Formula Drift stage over the weekend, this spotting shouldn't come as a surprise.

As you can notice, the Prancing Horse has been gifted with plenty of aftermarket goodies, with the visual treatment involving a package that seems to wear the Liberty Walk signature, a motorsport-grade rear wing, as well as a set of two-tone wheels that stand out from a distance.

Then there's the rust theme on the car, which makes sure this V8 machine turns even more heads.

This could be Maranello sliding animal we discussed two years ago. Back in October 2015, we showed you a yellow 360 being used as a drift car at Ebisu. At the time, the supercar didn't pack drift-specific mods such as a hydraulic handbrake or an extreme steering setup, so it could have evolved into the all out monster we see here.

Of course, such a transformation will spli opnions like nothing else, but, before purists decide to bash this sideways tool, allow us to remind you that we're not looking at the first Prancing Horse being used for such purposes.

For one thing, Japanese drifting star Daigo Saito has played with more than one Ferrari drift car over the years, with his 599 GTB being an example as good as any.


 

Drift Ferrari - Formula Drift Japan Round 2 Ebisu Circuit West Practice day #FDJapan #FormulaDrift #FormulaDriftJapan

A post shared by Formula DRIFT JAPAN (@formuladjapan) on Jun 8, 2017 at 6:51pm PDT

ferrari 360 Ferrari drifting Japan formula drift
 
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
On Electric Harleys and New Generations How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
 

Our FERRARI Testdrives:

FERRARI 458 Speciale76
FERRARI California70
FERRARI F12 Berlinetta91
FERRARI FF on Jebel Hafeet Mountain Road91
FERRARI 458 Italia86
FERRARI FF 91
FERRARI 458 Spider85