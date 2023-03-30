Ferrari 812's Successor Spied in Mule Form, V12 Ain't Going Nowhere

It may not be an aging product yet, considering that it will turn six next month, but the 812 will soon be replaced by an all-new model. Ferrari has been working on it for a good while now, and these past few months, we’ve seen various mules doing their thing in all sorts of environments.
To the untrained eye, the car snapped doing its thing in the cold close to the Arctic Circle in Europe by our spy photographers recently, may look like a Roma. However, it only shares certain panels with it, some of which were slightly readapted, as beneath the familiar skin likes an entirely different model that will replace the 812.
Thus, we cannot tell you anything about the design part for now, but we can mention some of the alterations made to its exterior, which were necessary in order to fit a V12 under the hood – because it does rock such a big lump. The repositioned third brake light is but one of the modifications, next to the different rear bumper and diffuser combo, and what seem to be slightly larger tailpipes. The wheels are bigger too, and don’t mind the LED light bar above the nose, because it’s there for the testing part only.
Now, about the powertrain, it will definitely be a V12, and there are signs pointing to the same 6.5-liter displacement. However, since the Prancing Horse does not intend to use any forced induction trickery, they will probably add a small electric motor to keep the emissions in check and help boost the output and torque. The final numbers are obviously unknown, but in all likelihood, they will exceed the 830 ps (818 hp/610 kW) and 692 Nm (510 lb-ft) of the current 812 Competizione.
Some speak about a possible 900 ps (887 hp/662 kW) or so combined. This sounds quite reasonable, especially since it won’t allow it to step on the toes of the SF90. The plug-in hybrid supercar has 1,000 ps (986 hp/735 kW) SF90 on tap, and dizzying 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration said to take only 2.5 seconds. Top speed stands at 211 mph (340 kph), the spec sheet of the exotic model reveals.
It is unknown when it will officially premiere, yet you shouldn’t expect it anytime soon. That’s because it is still in test mule form. Prototypes of the yet-unnamed model should start hitting the road soon. From here on, the camouflage will be gradually removed. If we were to take a guess on when this new Ferrari is due, we’d say that no sooner than early next year. But that’s our two cents on the topic, and should be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt.
Thus, we cannot tell you anything about the design part for now, but we can mention some of the alterations made to its exterior, which were necessary in order to fit a V12 under the hood – because it does rock such a big lump. The repositioned third brake light is but one of the modifications, next to the different rear bumper and diffuser combo, and what seem to be slightly larger tailpipes. The wheels are bigger too, and don’t mind the LED light bar above the nose, because it’s there for the testing part only.
Now, about the powertrain, it will definitely be a V12, and there are signs pointing to the same 6.5-liter displacement. However, since the Prancing Horse does not intend to use any forced induction trickery, they will probably add a small electric motor to keep the emissions in check and help boost the output and torque. The final numbers are obviously unknown, but in all likelihood, they will exceed the 830 ps (818 hp/610 kW) and 692 Nm (510 lb-ft) of the current 812 Competizione.
Some speak about a possible 900 ps (887 hp/662 kW) or so combined. This sounds quite reasonable, especially since it won’t allow it to step on the toes of the SF90. The plug-in hybrid supercar has 1,000 ps (986 hp/735 kW) SF90 on tap, and dizzying 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) acceleration said to take only 2.5 seconds. Top speed stands at 211 mph (340 kph), the spec sheet of the exotic model reveals.
It is unknown when it will officially premiere, yet you shouldn’t expect it anytime soon. That’s because it is still in test mule form. Prototypes of the yet-unnamed model should start hitting the road soon. From here on, the camouflage will be gradually removed. If we were to take a guess on when this new Ferrari is due, we’d say that no sooner than early next year. But that’s our two cents on the topic, and should be taken with the proverbial pinch of salt.