Ferrari discontinued the internal combustion-only F8 series in 2023. Although not a direct successor to the V8-powered model, the 296 replaces the V8-powered F8 in the Italian automaker's lineup.
The biggest change from the F8 isn't plug-in hybrid assistance, but rather the 120-degree V6. Even though it's referred to as "piccolo V12" by Ferrari engineers, the naysayers like to diss the 3.0L twin-turbo V6 for all the wrong reasons. German tuner Novitec has an exhaust system that should – hopefully – make said naysayers eat their words.
Available with or without exhaust valve regulation, the so-called Power Optimized Exhaust System is available in three distinct finishes, beginning with stainless steel. The costlier options are Inconel and Inconel with 999 fine gold plating. Unfortunately, the Bavarian tuner didn't offer any pricing information for the less restrictive exhaust system.
Inconel is a superalloy used with many applications, including gas turbine blades and rocket combustion chambers. The high strength and heat resistance properties of Inconel are why Formula 1 teams use this superalloy for the exhaust system of F1 cars.
The car featured in the video below further sweetens the deal with catalytic converter-replacing pipes. Sport catalysts are available as well, and given Europe's motor vehicle noise limits, the safest bet would be a pair of cats rather than no cats at all.
That's not all, though. Beautified with a pair of black-painted tailpipes, the 296 GTB also benefits from high-efficiency turbo inlets. The aforementioned inlets, exhaust system, and sport cats take the Fezza's hybridized powertrain to 638 kW, which means 856 mechanical horsepower.
That's 37 ponies over the standard rating, and – obviously enough – Novitec did not dare touch the car's electric drive unit. From the standpoint of exterior styling, the 296 GTB stands out from the stock car by means of a ducktail rear spoiler and a front lip spoiler. Carbon-fiber rocker panels also need to be mentioned, along with some carbon-fiber garnish for the mirror caps and side intakes.
Regarding the black-painted wheels, those are Novitec NF11 dual-spoke forged wheels measuring 21 by 9.5 inches up front and 22 by 11.5 inches out back. They're mounted with 255/30 and 335/25 rubber. Sport springs that lower the ride height by 35 millimeters or adjustable coilovers are available as well, and the final noteworthy upgrade for the 296 comes in the form of a front lift system.
The hydraulic setup raises the car by 40 millimeters at the touch of a button. When the speedometer indicates 80 kilometers per hour (make that just under 50 miles per hour), the Novitec front lift is programmed to revert to the original position.
At the present moment, Ferrari charges $342,205 at the very least for a 296 GTB in the United States. A tasteful specification plus a selection of aftermarket upgrades from Novitec can easily push the final price well beyond 400,000 freedom eagles.