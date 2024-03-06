Infantry Squad Vehicle Goes Into the Desert of the Middle East, Comes Out in One Piece

The Infantry Squad Vehicle (ISV) completed the United Arab Emirates’ Armed Forces Summer Trials. There were seven days of intense testing, and the vehicle came out in one piece, which translates to "successfully completed the trials."
The vehicle had to endure several days of rough tests, as it underwent tests that checked if it could comply with the technical needs of the United Arab Emirates Armed Forces and other countries in the Middle East. The Infantry Squad Vehicle received certification of completion. The document confirms that the vehicle successfully passed the Summer Trials following the two phases of evaluation.
The vehicle had to travel nearly 2,000 kilometers along highways, had to battle the sand dunes, had to tackle the soft sand, and had to withstand the rocky walls of the route.
The phases included continuous driving with maximum payload capacities and were specifically designed to test if a vehicle has the ability to keep it together in combat conditions, but also on rough terrain and in extreme climate. In the United Arab Emirates, the vehicle had to fight the scorching heat. There are already 132 degrees Fahrenheit (56 degrees Celsius) in the Arabian desert.
The mobility trials were followed by the Maintenance Trial. This phase consists of two days of field repairs testing, plus maintenance and recovery evaluation. This is the phase that shows potential customers whether they would be dealing with a vehicle that is easy to repair and sustainable or not.
It was the first time GM Defense had sent a vehicle to the United Arab Emirates Summer Trials. The ISV is a four-wheeled open vehicle, designed to transport soldiers and their equipment around the battlefield.
However, it is not operationally effective for employment in combat, security cooperation, and deterrence missions against a near-peer threat, according to the 2021 Director for Operational Test and Evaluation report.
Based on the Chevy Colorado ZR2, it is powered by a Duramax 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel engine, mated to a GM Hydro-Matic six-speed auto box. The vehicle entered full-rate production back in 2023.
The General Motors military product subsidiary is planning to offer the Infantry Squad Vehicle to customers from the Middle East, whom Steve duMont, GM Defense president, refers to as “an important customer base.”
That is exactly why the completion of the summer trials will help GM Defense gain confidence among the defense and government customers, opening doors for the division in the region.
The presence of GM Defense’s ISV in the UAE for the Summer Trials does make sense. The General Motors military subsidiary signed a cooperative agreement with the Tawazun Council at the International Defense Exhibition and Conference in February 2023. The partnership involves delivering advanced solutions to military, security, and government customers from the United Arab Emirates and from other countries in the region.
