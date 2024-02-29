Novitec Esteso Lamborghini Urus Performante Is Tuning Done Right

Only a handful of tuners can take on a flashy ride, like the Lamborghini Urus, and make it look better. Novitec has proved multiple times that it holds this key, and their latest take on the Italian company's super crossover has got to be one of the best we've seen.
It is an all-black proposal, save for the yellow brake calipers that provide some contrast to the temperate look. Moreover, it has a wide body kit, with fender flares and side skirt add-ons. We can see various other attachments up front, a new hood with more aggressive styling, a new diffuser at the rear, and a chunkier roof-mounted wing.
This Lamborghini Urus Performante rides on Y-spoke wheels with a black finish and OEM center caps. Novitec released a single image of the cockpit, which follows a similar theme to the exterior by featuring lots of black leather and a few orange accents, like the contrast stitching, headrest embossing, and a few other similar features, so it's anything but OTT.
As we know from the previous coverage of Novitec's Esteso proposal for the Lamborghini Urus Performante, it also features a lower ground clearance. The super crossover sits one inch (25 mm) closer to the asphalt, and that take also includes a healthy power boost. According to the tuner, it boasts 771 horsepower (782 ps/575 kW) and 761 pound-foot (1,032 Nm) of torque.
According to Novitec, their tuned Urus Performante is two-tenths of a second faster to sixty-two miles per hour, which means that it can deal with the sprint in just 3.1 seconds. This makes it three-tenths quicker than the Huracan Sterrato, aka the jacked-up version of the V10-powered series. Without any outside intervention, the Urus Performante takes 3.3 seconds to 62 mph and can push up to 190 mph (306 kph) or 193 mph (311 kph) with Novitec's help.
The tuner presented the Urus Performante Esteso bundle right before the Winter Holidays, and this black copy was commissioned by one of its wealthy clients. It is unknown how much they paid for it, but it was a lot, given that the MSRP of such a ride sits north of the $265k mark in the United States. Should you want a similar makeover for your very own Urus, then you will have to reach out to Novitec. If you do, don't forget to tell us how much the upgrades cost.
How did they obtain these numbers? By fitting the vehicle with an N-Tronic control module, and by giving it a sports exhaust system made of stainless steel, which can be optionally specified with butterfly valves. By comparison, the stock model has 657 horsepower (666 ps/490 kW) and 627 pound-foot (850 Nm) of torque produced by its 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8.
