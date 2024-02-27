Tuned Ferrari 296 GTB Looks Like a Versione Speciale

It took Novitec a couple of years to develop a special version of the Ferrari 296 GTB, and they have finally done it. The tuned model debuted last week, and fast forward to present day, we get to see it dressed in black courtesy of the aftermarket specialist’s social media.
Looking like a true VS (Versione Speciale) from Ferrari, this 296 GTB is tuning done right. It features a carbon fiber body kit that might trick some into thinking it came like this from the Maranello factory in Italy and boasts more power.
In the looks department, the supercar has been equipped with a new front splitter and a matching diffuser. It also features beefier side skirts, new mirror caps, add-ons around the intakes that feed air to the engine, and a ducktail spoiler that contributes to the makeover.
The pictured copy has an all-black look, as we mentioned above, rides on Y-spoke alloys that feature Ferrari's logo, and has yellow brake calipers for some contrast. Inside, it is a mix of leather and suede in black to match the exterior, and we can see a few yellow accents here and there.
Unfortunately, the tuner has refrained from announcing how quick their modified 296 GTB is, yet we reckon it is a hair faster than the stock version. The latter takes 2.9 seconds to deal with the 0-62 mph (0-100 kph) sprint, can hit 124 mph (200 kph) in 7.3 seconds from rest, and has a maximum speed that exceeds 205 mph (330 kph).
Without modifications, it has a total system output of 818 hp (830 ps/kW). The gasoline burner can be revved up to 8,500 rpm, and with the 7.45 kWh battery fully charged, it can drive on zero emissions for 16 miles (25 km), which is ideal for the occasional cruise through city centers. According to Ferrari, the 296 GTB has a dry weight of 3,261 pounds (1,479 kg) and returns the equivalent of 36.8 US mpg (6.4 l/100 km).
In production since 2021, the Ferrari 296 GTB shares many components with the SF90 and comes in two body styles: coupe and roadster. It's the brand's first model to feature a six-cylinder engine since the iconic Dino 246, which lacked Ferrari's logos, and it is quite a looker. As for its rivals, the closest are the McLaren Artura and the much more powerful Lamborghini Revuelto, which has replaced the Aventador.
Novitec has an optional exhaust system available for the Ferrari 296 GTB, with active valves for a deeper tone. They can also tweak the turbo inlets and give it sports catalytic converters. The result is an extra 37 hp (38 ps/28 kW) produced by the 3.0-liter V6 twin-turbo. The plug-in hybrid assembly now enjoys a combined 856 hp (868 ps/638 kW).
