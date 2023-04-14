Feisty Chevy El Camino Was Imagined by ‘That One Speed Shop,’ Which Is Also Fictional

Chevrolet is the purveyor of some mighty popular nameplates during its long-running history, but it is not necessarily the ‘inventor of the wheel,’ in many cases. Just look at the Ford Mustang – Chevy Camaro story or the Ford Ranchero – Chevy El Camino legacy.
Both are classic cases of ‘one wouldn’t have happened without the other’ and both are soon going to be extinct, as far as the Chevrolet end of the deal is concerned, that is. But we are not here to discuss the short lifespan that remains for the sixth generation Chevy Camaro pony and muscle car, which is going to bite the dust in January 2024 after a Collector’s Edition farewell.
Instead, we are (mainly) here to debate the tumultuous lifestyle of the General Motors-made coupe utility. Produced for model years 1959 and 1960 then again between 1964 and 1987, it was originally created as an answer to the initial popularity of the Ford Ranchero Ute based on a modified Biscayne B-body platform. Production then resumed, like a Phoenix bird, using the Chevelle platform (1964-1977MY) and then GM’s (in)famous G-body, until its demise.
Based on corresponding passenger cars from the General Motors roster, the ultra-popular El Camino and GMC’s Sprint (the Caballero) siblings were still regarded as pickups, which goes a long way towards showcasing their inherent practicality adage. Deeply beloved even after it ceased production, the El Camino remains one of those Chevrolet nameplates that are best known around the world, even if they were not the ones who invented their niche. But that does not mean too much to some people – especially if they reside within the imaginative realm of digital car content creators.
These folks probably only care about the hype factor, so the El Camino might be enough of a compelling case for some of them to return to an American CGI lifestyle. Such could be the case with Sean Demetros, the self-taught 3D virtual artist known as demetr0s_designs on social media, who recently dabbled with stuff like the Alfa Romeo Giulia (in slammed and widebody form), the Jaguar F-Type (with shark fin), or a floating Nissan 300ZX plus an Anime-style Lambo Huracan with pop-ups.
As such, one might think his Chevy El Camino's return to Americana ways is equally crazy. Well, not really, though it’s not a tame subject of CGI discussions, either. Instead, he chose to portray this vision through the equally fictional ‘That One Speed Shop,’ which came up with a thorough restomod. Allegedly, they “took a rundown El Camino and gave it the works!” Those include a tubular chassis, a crate V8 engine, plus a “complete overhaul on the bodywork” to make it one of the “lowest and meanest” El Caminos that aren’t on the roads today! Cool, right?
Oh, by the way. If you fancy a Blue Oval hero instead – because we talked about the Ford Mustang – Chevy Camaro relationship before diving into the main El Camino subject, no worries, we have you covered. That would be, of course, courtesy of Emmanuel Brito, the virtual artist tucked under the personalizatuauto moniker on social media, who takes on a dark and menacing all-black wide and low Ford Mustang wishful thinking journey of CGI discovery in the second post embedded below.
