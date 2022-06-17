FCA Recalls 270,000 SUVs Over ABS Issue, Jeep Grand Cherokee and Dodge Durango Affected

Back in October 2021, the FCA US LLC Technical Safety and Regulatory Compliance organization decided to investigate the increasing number of warranty claims for certain Jeep Grand Cherokee vehicles. Owners complained about the brake lights staying on, and not long after, the investigation revealed that certain Durangos exhibit this issue too.
From January through May this year, the Auburn Hills-based automaker that was once known as Chrysler met with engineers for in-depth investigations. They also identified 150 customer assistance records, 216 warranty claims, and 29 field reports of this issue across all markets, with receipt dates ranging from November 11th, 2019 to May 24th of this year.
Now part of the Stellantis group, FCA US LLC isn’t aware of accidents or injuries potentially related to this condition. The company has identified no fewer than 270,904 potentially affected vehicles, of which merely one percent are believed to exhibit the aforementioned problem. The culprit is the anti-lock brake system, which falsely reads pressure in the primary circuit. The module was introduced into production on June 10th, 2018 and discontinued on April 30th, 2019. The population of vehicles is split between 58,970 units of the Durango and 211,934 units of the Grand Cherokee.
What seems to be the problem with the brake lights staying on, though? It’s not a biggie, but the anti-lock braking system’s module may allow the vehicle to start and shift out of park without the brake pedal being depressed. That may lead to unintended vehicle movement, which is exactly how injuries and property damage happens. Worse still, FCA US LLC says that the root cause is presently unknown. A remedy is currently under development.
Dealers have already been notified of this peculiar issue, and not even they have been offered any details about the remedy. Known owners, on the other hand, can expect to be informed by first-class mail on July 29th.
