Father and Son Launch Physics-Based Rocket Game

It’s not every day that we highlight a game developed with the help of a 5-year-old, but that’s exactly what Loose Nozzles is, a project created by a “father & son” duo. After working more than twenty years for teams ranging from 3 to 300 people, veteran game developer Chris Foster decided to make their own game.
Loose Nozzles is a mobile game that combines physics-based elements and classic arcade mechanics with a hand-drawn art style and vocalized sound effects. The art is entirely created by Chris Foster’s son, Ian, after seeing his father’s work.
Although Chris’ idea for the game took shape over eight years of part-time, nights-and-weekends development, it was only until Ian drew the first picture of a “cannon-shooter” firing at a rocket that cemented the decision actually make the game.
“I was teaching myself how to move sprites in Unity and Ian, then 5, showed me a picture of a rocket falling apart while an enemy shot at it, and explained the game he was dreaming up. I suggested we combine his idea with the games I’d loved as a kid, like Lunar Lander and Choplifter,” said Chris Foster.
Once he found his artist to create the art, Chris took it upon himself to design all the other aspects of the game. In between his work at Hidden Door, a new startup that dabbles both in machine learning and immersive storytelling, and teaching game development at Northeastern University, as well as being a father, Chris found the time to finish Loose Nozzles.
Even though it’s a lighthearted game, it’s actually challenging. In Loose Nozzle, players fly a rocket through maze-like levels in an effort to rescue endangered colonists, while avoiding damage that knocks off the ship and changes its trajectory.
The game features simple two-button controls and an upgrade system that will allow players to further improve their ships to carry more, fly farther, and look a tad better. Loose Nozzles is available now on the iOS and Google Play app stores, as a free download with a one-time $1.99 purchase to unlock additional features.
