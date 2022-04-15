Hot Lap League Promises the Highest Quality Racing Experience, Out Now for iOS and Android

April has been quite a prolific month for the mobile racing game genre. After Gear.Club Stradale, we’re getting yet another racing game in less than week, Hot Lap League. Granted, this is a different type of racing game, it’s at least something to spice up your gaming habits.
Developed by Ultimate Studio, Hot Lap League is an arcade racer where your main objective is to place as high as possible in the Hot Lap League. It promises “console-quality” visuals, although we’d rather have something more palpable to compare it with since that doesn’t say much with all the console gaming machine out there.
Anyway, another selling point of the game is the fact that it has 150 tracks that you can choose from, which is mind-blowing. It’s unclear though whether or not a number of these are reverse tracks. Even so, this is a huge number meant to keep players entertained for many hours.
Hot Lap League doesn’t feature driving assist and when trying to improve your time, it will be just you, the track and the clock. Some of the tracks involve magnetic asphalt, which feels like zero-G racing, so there’s quite the variety included in the game.
Although not all 150 tracks will be available to play when you first start the game, you’ll be able to unlock the harder ones as you climb up the leaderboard. There’s also multiplayer where you race against real player ghosts, as well as competitive time trial racing modes. Daily events and challenges are available too in order to incentivize players to log in every day.
It’s also worth mentioning that tracks feature various elements such as loops, magnets, and jumps. Also, very important, you’ll be able to personalize the look of your car with 100 different customization options.
Hot Lap League is now available for purchase for $4.99 on iOS and Android via the App Store and Google Play Store, respectively.
