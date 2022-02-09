Racing Platformer Joe Danger Gets an iOS Relaunch After Heartfelt Fan Letter

I’m always having trouble keeping track of the names each generation gets based on the cultural traits and preferences they value above all else, but I believe people in the US refer to those born after 2010 as Generation Alpha. By extension, Joe Danger is one of the first Generation Alpha characters in gaming.
Initially debuted in 2010 on PlayStation 3, Joe Danger made the transition to Xbox 360 one year later, and then to PC and iOS in 2013. For those who have no idea who or what is Joe Danger, here is a quick rundown of the first game developed by Hello Games, the same team behind No Man’s Sky.
Presented as a light-hearted hero (think Captain Marvel aka Shazam, but without the superpowers), Joe Danger is a motorbike stuntman whose sole purpose, besides having to collect “stars” throughout each level, is to make players laugh.
Inspired by games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Joe Danger is a side-scrolling game with strong racing and platformer elements. Basically, you guide Joe Danger through 10 levels with the purpose of defeating the members of Team Nasty (this is not a joke).
Unfortunately, after many years of support, the folks at Hello Games abandoned the project and dedicated themselves to No Man’s Sky. Well, that’s only partly true since Sean Murray, founder of Hello Games, announced Joe Danger is getting a relaunch on iOS because the game would no longer work properly on modern devices.
According to Murray, he was convinced that Joe Danger deserves a second life after receiving a heartfelt letter from the father of an eight-year-old autistic child, explaining how the game had become an enabling mechanism for his son’s social interaction and a coping and reward mechanics for stressful situation.
After receiving the letter, Hello Games decided to rebuild the game as a hobby project, so they have upgraded the visuals, improved frame rate, and added ProMotion and Gamepad support. We can’t recommend Joe Danger enough, it’s a real treat for when you need something/someone to cheer you up, so go get it.
Presented as a light-hearted hero (think Captain Marvel aka Shazam, but without the superpowers), Joe Danger is a motorbike stuntman whose sole purpose, besides having to collect “stars” throughout each level, is to make players laugh.
Inspired by games like Sonic the Hedgehog, Joe Danger is a side-scrolling game with strong racing and platformer elements. Basically, you guide Joe Danger through 10 levels with the purpose of defeating the members of Team Nasty (this is not a joke).
Unfortunately, after many years of support, the folks at Hello Games abandoned the project and dedicated themselves to No Man’s Sky. Well, that’s only partly true since Sean Murray, founder of Hello Games, announced Joe Danger is getting a relaunch on iOS because the game would no longer work properly on modern devices.
According to Murray, he was convinced that Joe Danger deserves a second life after receiving a heartfelt letter from the father of an eight-year-old autistic child, explaining how the game had become an enabling mechanism for his son’s social interaction and a coping and reward mechanics for stressful situation.
After receiving the letter, Hello Games decided to rebuild the game as a hobby project, so they have upgraded the visuals, improved frame rate, and added ProMotion and Gamepad support. We can’t recommend Joe Danger enough, it’s a real treat for when you need something/someone to cheer you up, so go get it.