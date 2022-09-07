Fat-Tire K26 S E-Bike From KKBike Packs Premium Features in an Affordable Package

With its rugged construction, fat tires, full suspension, powerful motor, and very affordable price, KKBike’s K26 S electric wheeler is too good of a bargain to miss.
Fat-tire bikes are a great choice to consider, as they are versatile and well equipped for not just smooth pavements but also rougher, bumpy terrains. They are usable in different types of weather, providing stability even on wet stones, in snow, and so on. Their wide tires offer more traction and a better grip. Not to mention that they’re way more comfortable to ride than their slimmer counterparts.
The K26 S promises to deliver all of the above plus some extra goodies to win you over, and it wraps everything in an affordable package.
Available in two colors, black and gray, KKBike’s wheeler is sturdy and built to take a punch, which makes it quite hefty. The bike tips the scales at 73 lb (33 kg), with this big boy being capable of taking a maximum load of 330 lb (150 kg).
The K26 S comes with full suspension (adjustable front fork and rear shock), hydraulic disc brakes, and packs 26” x 4” Kenda fat tires. A large, LCD, color display with a USB charging port, keeps you up to speed with the bike’s status and allows you to tweak bike settings such as the pedal assist, the bike’s lights, the throttle mode, and more.
Power-wise, the KKBike K26 S packs a 750W Bafang motor with 1200W of peak power and 85 Nm of torque. It is powerful enough to help you climb hills with up to 30 degrees of incline without breaking a sweat. The e-bike can hit a top speed of 31 mph (50 kph).
A 48V/17.5Ah battery claims to offer ranges of up to 70 miles (112 kph) per charge and requires between five and six hours to fully charge.
KKBike sells its K26 S fat-tire e-bike for $2,000. You can order it on the manufacturer’s website.
