autoevolution

Faraday Future's FF91 Is Lightning Quick at Pikes Peak

23 Jun 2017, 16:01 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / U-turn
Faraday Future is in a world of trouble, and also in desperate need of finances so it can bring to market the production version of its FF91 prototype launched at this year's CES.
6 photos
Faraday Future FF 91Faraday Future FF 91Faraday Future FF 91Faraday Future FF 91Faraday Future FF 91
The company had backing from the Chinese multi-billion empire LeEco, but recent turn of events forced Jia Yueting's company into retreat, meaning the cash flow isn't what it used to be. Or what Faraday Future needs.

This is a good and bad situation for the would-be manufacturer. On the one hand, it's great that they at least managed to produce a few working prototypes, meaning the world - and any potential investors - have something palpable to touch.

On the other hand, if the company doesn't manage to secure the necessary funds to complete the building of its factory (which is just a whole in the ground at the moment) and start production, all these efforts would have been in vain.

That's why Faraday Future is now promoting the FF91 as best it can, hoping somebody with enough money - or enough people without so much money - would take a liking to its EV and throw FF the rope it needs to climb out of this pit.

So far, the promotion was limited to fancy YouTube videos in which the company told us how good the car was, using different methods. Now, though, Faraday Future is determined to make a practical demonstration and is getting the FF91 prototype ready to go up the famous Pikes Peak hill climb.

The 12.42 miles (19.99 km) long track has 156 turns and an altitude difference from start to finish of 9,390' (2,860 meters). The event is notorious for its difficulty level and the strain in puts on both man and machine.

Last year, a Tesla Model S set a new record for a production EV with a time of 11 minutes and 48 seconds. The FF91, which isn't even a production car, has no option but to beat it. This could be Faraday Future's last stand. Get an extraordinary time, and people might start believing. Get a worse one than the Model S - or even only a slightly better one - and the company's future will be in doubt.

For now, though, all we can say is the FF91 looks to have a pretty darn good acceleration. The Pikes Peak International Hill Climb takes place this weekend.

faraday future ff91 faraday future ff91 electric Pikes Peak EV
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Who is Still With The “Save The Manuals” Crowd? Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
The End of Sedans is Nigh! How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed