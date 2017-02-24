autoevolution

Faraday Future Wants To Start A War With Tesla, Challenges It On Pikes Peak

 
24 Feb 2017
Faraday Future, the Chinese-funded electric vehicle maker, wants to take its FF 91 model to Pikes Peak this year.
The intention is to challenge Tesla’s Model S P100D on the 12.42-mile course, which already has two classes dedicated to electric vehicles. Last year, a Tesla Model S P90D with minor modifications ran in the Production Electric Car class, where it set a time of 11 minutes and 48.264 seconds.

Faraday Future is serious about its plan with The Race To The Clouds, and it has already hired Robin Shute, the 2016 Formula Car Challenge Triple Crown National Champion to drive the FF 91 at Pikes Peak.

Shute has not run at Pikes Peak before, which will make this challenge even harder for Faraday Future. Meanwhile, the Tesla Model S P100D tuned by Unplugged Performance will be driven by 2011 Formula Drift Champion Daijiro Yoshihara, InsideEVs notes.

The 2017 edition of the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb will take place on June 25, and none of the two production-based electric models have a shot at the all-time course record. The latter stands at 8:13.878, and was set by French rally legend Sebastien Loeb, back in 2013, with a heavily specially-built Peugeot.

Meanwhile, the fastest electric car up the most famous mountain in Colorado was driven in 2016 by Rhys Millen, who is also the champion of the Electric Modified Class. The known drift pilot set a time of 8:58.118, but his battle with Nobuhiro “Monster” Tajima should make them both struggle harder to improve their times in 2017.

Hopefully, the conditions will be optimal for all contestants in 2017, which will provide an exciting race for every fan to enjoy. The representatives of Faraday Future have not announced any objectives for the 2017 entry, but we expect them to run in the Electric Production class, where they would fight head-to-head with their rivals at Tesla.

It is worth noting that the Electric Production class involves racing these cars with a stripped-out interior, a roll cage, a fire extinguishing system, and small modifications to the powertrain.

Instead of more power, some restrictions and limitations are removed to allow the driver to squeeze every ounce of “juice” from the batteries.
