autoevolution

Faraday Future's FF91 in Even More Serious Doubt as LeEco Cuts NA Personnel

 
24 May 2017, 14:10 UTC ·
by
/ Home / News / Industry
It seems like LeEco read more than it should have in that seemingly unstoppable Chinese economic growth and stretched its arm way further than its sleeve could reach.
The Chinese conglomerate led by billionaire Jia Yueting was the country's largest technology player, with services ranging from something very similar to Netflix to actually building the flatscreen TVs the shows would be watched on.

Not one to settle for what he had, Jia Yueting probably looked at Elon Musk and his Tesla and thought "I want to have that too." So he branched into the EV-making business as well with a car called LeSee that was to be built under the same LeEco brand name.

However, he was also the main funding power behind Faraday Future, the company that showed us its FF 91 concept vehicle at this year's CES. The U.S.-based startup was also planning on building a large factory in Nevada, an investment that was believed to be in the $1 billion region alone.

Over in China, LeEco announced late last year it broke ground on its own $3 billion plant that's supposed to house the assembly of the LeSee sedan once it's completed. It would also build other, more affordable models that are yet to be detailed by the company.

LeEco even tried to bring its products to the North American market with a grandiose event last October, but the show was plagued with plenty of awkward moments, the biggest one being the fact there was absolutely no car to show.

Now, CNBC reports that a massive number of the company's 500 U.S.-based staff is going to be laid off - sources speak of only 60 employees remaining, which represents a mere 12 percent. The cut would definitely spell an end to LeEco's ambitions to take the market by storm, but it could have even more dramatic implications.

According to sources quoted by CNBC, the Chinese giant "might" continue to invest in Faraday Future, which is a separate entity, but that's in desperate need of money if it wants to bring the FF 91 prototype to production.

The first to benefit indirectly from these layoffs was Tesla. Presumably sensing the ship was going down, a few engineers from Faraday Future have already found new jobs at Elon Musk's company, and we wouldn't be surprised if more were to follow. There's no shortage of job opportunities for talented professionals in Silicon Valley, that's for sure.
LeEco LeSEE faraday future ff 91 Faraday Future Ff 91 jia yueting
 
Could Volkswagen Group's Electric Plans Include Ducati? Ten Cheap Car Hacks That May Help You Deal With Day-To-Day Issues The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1The Biggest Anticipations in Motorcycling for 2016, Part 1
On Electric Harleys and New Generations Engine Break-In: What You Need to Know Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017Five Heaviest Convertible Sports Cars Available In Europe in 2017
An Ode to Embracing the Metric System The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part One 10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show10 Debuts To Look Forward To At The 2017 Geneva Motor Show
Spare The Tires: Why Most New Cars Are Not Built For Road Trips The Dos and Don’ts of Washing a Motorcycle, Part Two (Final) Platform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And ViceversaPlatform Sharing - When Expensive Cars Get Cheaper Platforms And Viceversa
Why the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon Is Late to the Party How to Get Rid of Gasoline Odor in Your Car Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017Five Lightest All-Wheel-Drive SUVs Available In Europe in 2017
The End of Sedans is Nigh! Car Repairs - These Are The Cheapest Things That May Go Wrong on An Automobile Headwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System ReviewedHeadwave TAG Helmet Music and Navigation System Reviewed
Mercedes-Benz Model Nomenclature is Getting Ridiculous DIY: How to Setup An Email Address In a BMW - An Easy Guide Eight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto ShowEight Of The Most Anticipated Debuts At The 2017 New York Auto Show
 

Our latest Testdrives:

2016 Ford Focus RS84
2016 BMW 320d xDrive 78
2016 CITROEN C4 Picasso 1.6 e-HDi64
2016 NISSAN 370Z Nismo73
2016 BENTLEY Bentayga W1289
2016 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 40079
2016 BMW 750Li xDrive84
2017 Kia Sportage75
2016 Audi A4 3.0 TDI quattro82
2016 Nissan Maxima78