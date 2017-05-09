Faraday Future Is Back with Its Best-to-Date Video of the FF 91 EV

The U.S.-Chinese startup has worked hard to build a lot of hype ahead of the CES debut earlier this year around the first car it plans to put on the market - the FF 91 crossover-sedan-thingy.





Now, though, during a break, the team managed to find the time for what is arguably the best video it has released so far. The FF 91 still looks impressive, even though the positive receptions of its design was not unanimous. If you compare it to Tesla's Model X or Fisker Inc's



The clip is heavily desaturated and has a blueish tint to it, which is usually a filter applied to suggest a rather bleak atmosphere. Why would Faraday Future want to place its vehicle in an inhospitable environment is beyond us, but strangely enough, it doesn't hurt the overall appeal of the clip.



We hope that bumper footage isn't meant to showcase the vehicle's lane keeping feature because if it is, we predict a lot of activity at whatever workshops Faraday Future will repair its cars. It most definitely isn't, though, but it still feels weird to see a vehicle following the road divider.



There's even a



But a closer look at the clip tells us that it must have been pretty cheap to make, which isn't at all surprising considering Faraday Future is behind on its bills for the "$1 billion factory" it wants to build and has a few supplier



At the end of the day, this clip doesn't bring the production of the FF 91 any closer to reality. It just shows us that the company has not given up and it is still hoping to attract the funding necessary to go through with it.



