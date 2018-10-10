Family Returns From 3-Day Vacation to Find Car at Airport Crawling With Ants

Richard Branson to Launch Himself to Space “In Months”

How’s that for a welcome-home party? A family from Greensboro returned home from a 3-day vacation and found their car, parked at the Charlotte Douglas International Airport in North Carolina, crawling with hundreds of ants. 12 photos



“We came home from a 3-day trip today to find our car interior and engine infested with ants,” Hacker writes. “Our 11 month old had them crawling on her on our ride back to Greensboro. It’s awful and will take days to hopefully be able to remedy.”



She also urges fellow travelers not to use the Long Term Parking 2 lot, especially after talking to an airport employee right away and finding out that ants had been a problem in the area for a long time. As it turns out, complaints about ants at this particular airport go all the way back to 2014, the



The first case to make headlines was of another family, who returned from a 10-day vacation to find a colony of thousands of ants had taken over the car. It took months of servicing the car and a long winter of not driving it all to get rid of all of them.



Because Hacker’s public complaint draw a lot of attention and more people came forward with similar stories, a spokesperson for the airport is trying to set the record straight. Yes, there is a problem, but they’re all over it – much like those ants over that car.



“Ants tend to surface...due to the weather and time of year,” a statement from the airport to the Observer reads. “The airport regularly monitors grassy areas and sets ant traps as needed to help alleviate the problem. Parking spaces that contain ant trails also are closed off to the public until the ants are removed.”



