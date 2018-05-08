autoevolution
 

Thousands of Very Calm Bees Take a Ride Inside a Truck Cabin

8 May 2018
by
The myth goes that an average person can take up to ten bee stings per pound of weight without dying. The Merck Manual of Diagnosis & Therapy says a human can withstand up to 1,000 stings and live to tell the tale. But the truth is that a bee sting hurts like hell and can be enough to kill.
That’s why most people suffer from melissophobia, the fear of bees. So for most, seeing a bunch of these pollinators together is the stuff of nightmares.

Not the same can be said for bee keepers, people who made a living out of taking care of and breeding bees. Wallace Leatherwood, a man from North Carolina, is such a person. And a very calm one at that.

Beekeeping implies that, from time to time, bees have to be relocated, hive and all. Usually, that means loading them in a car or truck and transport them on the road to a new location.

Bees tend to become cranky when it’s too hot out, so transporting them quickly to the desired location is preferable. Leatherwood, a man who seems to have a lot of experience with these insects, knows this, and last Tuesday, as he was transporting about 18,000 bees, decided to secure the bees before taking a lunch break.

Knowing about the bee-heat issue, he placed three of the bee boxes into the cabin of his truck. Unknown to him, one of them was not properly closed, so a few thousand bees invaded the cabin.

Since putting bees back in a box is not as easy as herding cattle, he decided to go for it and drive while the bees were all around him.

As per Oddity Central, he made the 40 miles long trip safely, surrounded by bees. He even had the wits about him to pull out a phone and film the entire adventure. Watch it in the video below:

