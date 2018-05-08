Thousands of Very Calm Bees Take a Ride Inside a Truck Cabin

The myth goes that an average person can take up to ten bee stings per pound of weight without dying. The Merck Manual of Diagnosis & Therapy says a human can withstand up to 1,000 stings and live to tell the tale. But the truth is that a bee sting hurts like hell and can be enough to kill.

Not the same can be said for bee keepers, people who made a living out of taking care of and breeding bees. Wallace Leatherwood, a man from North Carolina, is such a person. And a very calm one at that.



Beekeeping implies that, from time to time, bees have to be relocated, hive and all. Usually, that means loading them in a car or truck and transport them on the road to a new location.



Bees tend to become cranky when it’s too hot out, so transporting them quickly to the desired location is preferable. Leatherwood, a man who seems to have a lot of experience with these insects, knows this, and last Tuesday, as he was transporting about 18,000 bees, decided to secure the bees before taking a lunch break.



Knowing about the bee-heat issue, he placed three of the bee boxes into the cabin of his truck. Unknown to him, one of them was not properly closed, so a few thousand bees invaded the cabin.



