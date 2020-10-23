Facelifted 2022 Jaguar E-Pace Spied Lapping the Nurburgring Nordschleife

Introduced in 2017 with underpinnings from the Land Rover Discovery Sport and Range Rover Evoque, the E-Pace is up for a mid-cycle refresh for the 2022 model year. Don’t let these photos fool you, though, because Jaguar doesn’t plan to roll out a performance-oriented version with a larger engine and six cylinders instead of four.
As ever, Jaguar is going to rely on the 2.0-liter Ingenium lineup of turbocharged mills and a nine-speed automatic transmission supplied by ZF Friedrichshafen. The E-Pace is likely to add a three-cylinder option just like the Evoque did for the 2021 model year, and the reason for this powerplant’s arrival is pretty obvious.
Europe will impose new emissions regulations next year, and every automaker present in the Old Continent has to hit a fleet-wide CO2 target of 95 grams per kilometer. As such, a mild-hybrid version of the three-pot turbo (called P160 MHEV) and a plug-in hybrid known as P300e are more than welcomed.
From a stylistic standpoint, the prototype in the photo gallery shows few changes over the E-Pace available at dealerships now. There are subtle differences out back, Jaguar is certain to redesign the wheels, and you can look forward to small improvements to the front fascia too. The bigger changes will happen inside, where you will find new infotainment systems and a new air filtration system.
Pivi and Pivi Pro are how they’re called, and both of them feature an improved user interface, integrated Spotify, Bluetooth connectivity for two phones at once, and over-the-air updates. As for the Cabin Air Filtration system, it’s designed to filter out fine particulate matter as well as strong smells, allergens, and pollen.
Jaguar intended to reveal the facelifted E-Pace this year as a 2021 model, but the health crisis delayed the debut to 2021 for the 2022 model year. In all likelihood, the compact crossover with luxury appointments will be shown to the public in the earliest part of the year. Production will be handled, as ever, by Magna Steyr in Austria and by the Chery Jaguar Land Rover joint venture in the People’s Republic of China.
