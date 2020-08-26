More on this:

Range Rover Evoque Gets Mild-Hybrid Diesels, New Infotainment and Steering Wheel

Putting a large band-aid over its emissions, Land Rover has begun to offer the Range Rover Evoque with a couple of mild-hybrid diesel engines. This is accompanied by a expensive new edition and a larger infotainment screen for the 2021 model year. 10 photos



Both models use 2-liter 4-cylinder diesel engines with electrical assistance and all-wheel drive, making about as much power as the names suggest. The press release doesn't say what happens to the D150 and D180 from the previous model year. However, they could be dropped due to higher emissions (from 178 g/km of CO2 vs. from 163 grams in the mild hybrids). This is also indicated by base prices going up from £31,725 currently to £32,100.



In addition to these two new mild-hybrid diesel models, Range Rover will offer the 2021 Evoque with three gasoline-powered engines that were already hybridized, the P200, P250, and P300 forms (rated at 197bhp, 246bhp and 296bhp for the UK market). There's also the



Additionally, the mildly updated Evoque line-up once again boasts a flagship Autobiography trim, a more luxurious take on the car’s existing HSE Dynamic. The last major updates are on the inside.



