Unity-One is a Jaguar Concept Made for Smashing Dreams in the Supercar World

This time, Jaguar didn’t make their next killer move. Instead, what we see is rather a rendering. The Jaguar Unity-One is a dream machine from the mind of Hyunsik Moon, an industrial design student from Seoul, South Korea. A relatively new designer on the market, as this is only his second design that we could find, but if he keeps his next works at this level, he just might end up working for Jaguar.
Like most concepts, this one too includes a plethora of ideas and technologies. The idea behind the concept was to integrate the feel of racing a motorcycle into a four-wheel vehicle. How that can be achieved, I don’t really know for sure, but let’s roll with it, maybe we get an idea of what it might be like in one of these.
Yajirushi racer is pretty damn similar, but this Jag, man. But we can’t just rely on a name to carry us across to the manufacturing line.
The front of the car is very, how to put this, bare? Yeah, I think bare is pretty good. We can see most of the wheel components and even the steering. Over half of the front wheels we can see a part of the car’s frame. Those two arms structures include a pair of air scoops that guide air along the side of the body and out of a larger opening at the back. From here, the air is carried over that rear spoiler and ultimately forces the car to stick to the road.
One nice thing about this concept is that it includes electric drive. So being an EV we can expect some sort of info as to what sort of battery tech it may employ. We get nothing. However, we are told that each wheel does include its own independent motor. This, however, is a system we are able to find on vehicles that exist today. A few EV platforms already utilize this sort of tech. A system like this allows vehicles to apply the necessary power when and to whatever wheel that needs it.
concept you’ll look around to find no steering wheel. No it’s not autonomous. It’s just steered by two pulleys. The designer associates it with the same position and mechanism behind rowing.
If you want to make the car turn left, pull the left lever towards you. If you want to go right, then pull the right lever. The harder you pull each lever, the tighter the turn. I wonder what happens if you pull both levers at the same time. Do the wheels split up? Just kidding.
It may seem like a far-cry steering system, but some vehicles on this planet use this type of steering mechanism. But those are usually children's toys. Who knows where technology may be in 10-20 years? Maybe, just maybe, we may see some of this stuff in real cars someday.
P.S. If you head back up to the top of this article and click the Unity-One link, you'll also be able to see a video of this thing in action.
