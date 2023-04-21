F1 23 Could Arrive in Mid-June, According to Known Leaker

The last time EA said something about the upcoming F1 23 was back in early March, and they didn't give us a lot to go on in the first place. But recently, a well-known leaker tweeted about a possible release date for the highly anticipated game. As always, take these leaks with a moderate amount of sodium, or you might fall prey to the all-encompassing and all-knowing "trust me, bro" type of source.

13 photos Photo: Codemasters