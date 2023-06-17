Ezytrail's Flagship VZ5400 HR Is Solid Off-Grid Living for a Price That Surprises

For years, Ezytrail has been paving the way for Australian adventurers. Well, this time around, we take a look at their newest flagship, the VZ5400 HR, an off-road travel trailer designed to be your go-to solution for mobile living but won't leave your bank account empty.
Currently, the VZ5400 HR is starting at a price of $80K Australian, which is around $55K American. Intrigued yet? Just wait for it; things really get wild with this one. Oh, and the new lineup does include more than one machine, but it's the VZ that brandishes the very best of the inventory, AKA a flagship.
Suppose you're up to date with how they do things down in Aussieland. In that case, you have some idea of what to expect from this machine, and off-road capabilities are literally in its name. That said, Ezytrail decks out the VZ with a proprietary independent suspension system with dual shock absorbers from Pedders, and on top of all that, your mobile habitat awaits.
To create the shell for your mobile home, Ezytrail uses XPS vacuum-sandwiched panel walls and 2 mm gel-coated FRP panels. Best of all, everything is worked around and onto an alloy frame, keeping things strong, rust-free, and, above all, light. Well, light is all about perspective because this thing comes in with a tare weight of 2,560 kg (5,644 lbs), more than enough to have you looking for a vehicle capable of pulling it around; Grandma's Camry won't do this time.
But a chassis, suspension, and shell aren't enough to justify the weight of this bugger, so what gives? Well, being the sort of mobile habitat that it is, most of the weight goes into all the little knick-knacks the VZ has in store, and the list is ample, to say the least, not to mention another extensive list of options.
Then there's the electrical setup, powered by 400 W of roof-mounted solar panels. All the juice processed by the panels is stored in two 120 Ah lithium batteries, but the rest of the setup includes a Projecta BMS (Battery Management System), DC/DC charger, and a 2,000 W inverter, all controlled via a PM300 LCD display mounted inside the VZ or through Bluetooth.
Why such a solid electrical system? All is answered once you finally step inside the VZ. If you haven't checked out the image gallery yet, now's that time. Features like a Truma reverse cycle AC, wireless stereo, 24 in HDTV, and an electric hot water heater are just some of the things powered by solar light. Heck, even the LEDs lining the interior can tap into this free juice. Want some more? Part of the power stored in those batteries will also go to powering appliances like the microwave, fridge, and washing machine.
What does all this mean for people like you and me? First, it means the ability to dominate trails and roads to reach places very few campers in this price range ever have. Then it means one hell of a comfortable experience once you've finally reached that promised land. Let's consider that the VZ is a completely enclosed habitat, fitted with AC, a water heater, and powered by solar power. You know you won't have to worry about much as you explore the wild world around you.
However, there's a little catch to this flagship, actually, to any camper manufactured for Australia: it's built only for Australian roads. This means that would-be owners outside of the land down under stand little to no chance of owning the VZ. But not all hope is lost. If you've got the bucks, I'm sure you can chat with Ezytrails and figure out a way to craft a unit for your nation. Clearly, you'll be paying for the shipping fees.
But there's another way you can go about things, and that's using the VZ as nothing more than inspiration for your next travel trailer project. If you have a builder of such machines in your area, or you're handy with a toolbox and have the gear and space to craft something like this, go for it! Who knows? Maybe the next article is about an upcoming off-road camper business, birthed and operated by you. Until then, the VZ is a clear example of what's possible and for not so much cash.
For example, the exterior of this unit is decked out with an electric awning, a firewood box, those two tool boxes on the drawbar, and an outdoor pantry with a fridge slide-out and BBQ. Integrated into that shell are also countless storage bays, but above all, three 80 l (21 gals) freshwater tanks accompany your adventures. Did I mention an external shower setup?
Now, the VZ is suitable only for two, maybe three guests, so don't expect to bring the entire family along for a trip. Because of an island bedding layout and an overall length of 798 cm (314 in), the interior of this trailer only includes a small dinette, a complete galley, a bathroom with a separate toilet and shower, and the washing machine I mentioned. Sure, there's plenty of storage overhead and at floor level, but that's about it.
