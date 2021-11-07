Explosion Rocks Canadian Stellantis Production Plant, Police Investigation Conducted

The Windsor, Ontario Stellantis production plant was already reeling from the wrath of the current semiconductor shortage before a suspicious explosion rocked through the facility at 5:45 pm local time. In an act that local police are calling "intentional," it appears that someone familiar factory intended to make quite a stir with this action.
According to Ontario authorities, a suspicious package found within the production facility detonated successfully, causing, at the very least, very major collateral damage in the process. The production plant, responsible for the Chrysler Pacifica line of North American minivans, shut down all operations while authorities try to piece together who might have had the motive to attempt such a potentially deadly little stunt.
The explosion comes soon after the plant implemented shot mandates in an effort to quell the spread of the current global health crisis within the factory walls. This comes after a comprehensive job slashing campaign last year cut as many as 1,500 jobs from Stellantis payroll.
A perfect storm of health-crisis-related vaccine pandemonium and a disgruntled ex-work force might have come together to make for an incident that, at the very least, shakes the Windsor production plant workers to their core.
Even if that's a seemingly concrete analysis of what we know so far, Ontario police have made it clear that they do not yet have a suspect or even idea of who might have been troubled enough to endanger the lives of their fellow co-workers, or ex co-workers. Regularly scheduled production began at the facility following the conclusion of a comprehensive investigation by members of Ontario, Canada law enforcement.
With a global auto industry perpetually in crisis off the backs of a situation they largely have no control over, a collective panic has set in from autoworkers the world over. Assuming the explosion is indeed confirmed to be related to the chip shortage and its effects, it would be an indicator that the time is now to think outside the box to solve this issue.
