Greenpeace Ranks Toyota DEAD LAST In Emissions Efforts, Shares With Stellantis

EV

That's right, Toyota, of all companies, joined Stellantis in a joint tie for last place in a study commissioned by Greenpeace to rank carbon emission efforts by different global automakers. In all fairness, it was not going to be easy for any brand to garner a decent score from Greenpeace. The world still mostly relies on petroleum-powered transportation mind you. Still, the order they ranked global car brands based on emissions initiatives is more than a little bizarre if you are even a little familiar with the brands presented.General Motors scored C- with a D going to Volkswagen and D- for Renault . The real bombshell with this latest report was the placement of Toyota, makers of the Mirai Hydrogen fuel cell, multiple different plug-in hybrids, and the brand new bZ4Xscored a slightly comical F minus-minus score.Considering no one has expected very much good out of Chrysler for years now only makes Toyota's dismal score even more embarrassing. All other automakers involved, including Ford, Hyundai-Kia, and Honda, scored F grades, either minus or plus.Granted, being ranked last in a non-auto-industry standardized comparison by a biased group like Greenpeace isn't going to be a nail in the coffin for any automaker. Even so, it's beyond bizarre to see the world's most reliable automaker find itself down in the dumps with a brand struggling to maintain its own relevancy.