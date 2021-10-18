5 Hyundai and Shell Team Up for Hydrogen Infrastructure Development Deal

More on this:

King Willem-Alexander of the Netherlands Supports Green Hydrogen Development

Green hydrogen development could accelerate the transition towards a sustainable automotive industry with support from governments and public authorities. King Willem-Alexander’s recent participation at a major event dedicated to this phenomenon is an important step in that direction. 7 photos



The American company recently attended a symposium on



The main focus of the symposium was green hydrogen, meaning hydrogen that is produced sustainably, through the use of solar power or wind energy, instead of natural gas – hence the title of the event. “Hydrogen could be the perfect solution,” King Willem-Alexander stated, but large-scale production and use of the green version is still only at the beginning. This is why government support is still needed at this point.







Hyzon’s facility in Europe can currently produce up to 500 Hyzon Motors is a New York-based fuel cell mobility company, but its operations expand across the globe, including in the Netherlands. For decades, Hyzon has been researching fuel cell innovations, and it claims it has developed the highest-density fuel-cell stack on the market, validated by third-party testing authorities.The American company recently attended a symposium on energy transition , which took place in Groningen, in the Netherlands, where the King of the Netherlands himself, King Willem-Alexander, got to try out a Hyzon hydrogen-powered truck. The King opened the symposium called “Winds Meets Gas,” where over 400 specialists from the energy sector got together for a two-day event.The main focus of the symposium was green hydrogen, meaning hydrogen that is produced sustainably, through the use of solar power or wind energy, instead of natural gas – hence the title of the event. “Hydrogen could be the perfect solution,” King Willem-Alexander stated, but large-scale production and use of the green version is still only at the beginning. This is why government support is still needed at this point. Hyzon’ s largest production site opened earlier this year in Winschoten, the Netherlands. The location was chosen strategically because it’s situated close to a major freight train station, an international freight harbor, and also close to Germany. This particular area in the Northern Netherlands is the first one in Europe to benefit from a subsidy for developing a green hydrogen chain.Hyzon’s facility in Europe can currently produce up to 500 fuel cell electric trucks per year. The goal is to double its capacity by 2022. Furthermore, to support a green hydrogen chain, it will develop hydrogen-powered trucks and lightweight hydrogen storage systems.

load press release