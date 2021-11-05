2 Deandre Hopkins Gives a Tour of His Chevrolet Impala This Time

1 From Kourtney and Manny Khoshbin to Aaron Rodgers: Cars Make the Best Halloween Props

DeAndre Hopkins Doesn't Just Drive "Foreigns," But Also a Chrysler Pacifica

NFL star DeAndre Hopkins has been rolling in vintage Chevrolets, but now he shows that he can get behind the wheel of a “big body” Chrysler Pacifica, noting he doesn’t just drive “foreigns.” 9 photos



In the video, Banjo jokes that it’s soccer day, as he films Hopkins singing and having fun in the big Pacifica, which is known as a soccer mom or dad car.



The 2021 PHEV gets a 3.6-liter gasoline unit paired to an electric motor, that provides it with an electric range of up to 30 miles (48 km). When it comes to the V6, it’s mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and puts out 283 horsepower. With a zero to 60 mph acceleration in about 7.3 seconds, the numbers aren’t bad for a minivan.



Hopkins reposted the video on his own account and wrote: “When they think u only drive foreigns.”



But the thing is, does he? So far, we’ve seen DeAndre Hopkins behind several General Motors vehicles, more specifically, two vintage Chevrolet convertibles, an Impala, and



Right after reposting the video, Hopkins showed a look at his garage, asking “Which one y’all taking,” pointing the camera at his black



When it comes to foreign cars, the NFL wide receiver owns a Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider, which he hasn’t shown on his account in a while. But recently, in an interview with Flaunt Magazine, he posed in a McLaren. It’s unclear if he owns it though, so the Italian brand might be the only foreign he has. So far.





View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deandre Hopkins (@deandrehopkins) Fellow colleague from the Arizona Cardinals, Chris Banjo, shared an Instagram Story of DeAndre Hopkins behind the wheel of a Chrysler Pacifica, adding the comment “in the big body.”In the video, Banjo jokes that it’s soccer day, as he films Hopkins singing and having fun in the big Pacifica, which is known as a soccer mom or dad car.The 2021 Chrysler Pacifica comes with two engine options: a V6-powered variant and a plug-in hybrid one. Thegets a 3.6-liter gasoline unit paired to an electric motor, that provides it with an electric range of up to 30 miles (48 km). When it comes to the V6, it’s mated to a nine-speed automatic gearbox and puts out 283 horsepower. With a zero to 60 mph acceleration in about 7.3 seconds, the numbers aren’t bad for a minivan.Hopkins reposted the video on his own account and wrote: “When they think u only drive foreigns.”But the thing is, does he? So far, we’ve seen DeAndre Hopkins behind several General Motors vehicles, more specifically, two vintage Chevrolet convertibles, an Impala, and a Bel Air . In the past, he also drove another American car, a Dodge Challenger, but he hasn’t been in it in a while.Right after reposting the video, Hopkins showed a look at his garage, asking “Which one y’all taking,” pointing the camera at his black second-generation Chevrolet Impala and moving to the red 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air. “Or are you taking the red Queen?” he asked.When it comes to foreign cars, the NFL wide receiver owns a Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider, which he hasn’t shown on his account in a while. But recently, in an interview with Flaunt Magazine, he posed in a McLaren. It’s unclear if he owns it though, so the Italian brand might be the only foreign he has. So far.