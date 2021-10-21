3 1962 Chevrolet Impala SS Convertible Is a Roman Red Survivor, Still Looks Stunning

2 This Mysterious 1966 Chevrolet Impala Needs No TLC, Small Block Under the Hood

1 1972 Chevrolet Impala Flexes Original 454 as It Fights for Life

More on this:

Deandre Hopkins Gives a Tour of His Chevrolet Impala This Time

Deandre Hopkins surely loves his muscle cars and enjoys showing them on social media, much like every owner of such automobiles. His latest choice for the night was a Chevrolet Impala. 9 photos



In a new Instagram Story, the NFL star gave us a full tour of his black convertible, a



America’s bestselling car in the 1960s, the Chevrolet Impala hit the showrooms in 1958. But owning one in the present day makes it a great addition to anyone's collection, especially if they’re into vintage American muscle.



Hopkins didn’t mention exactly which variant he owns, but it looks like a second-generation 1960 Impala. It came with rear-wheel drive, adding three round taillights on each side, and a white band along the rear fenders with the Impala inscription. It offered eight different engine configurations, and the entry-level variant was powered by an I6 that put out 135 hp. Seven V8s were available, with the top configuration providing up to 235 horsepower.



Deandre Hopkins’s Impala isn’t the only Chevy he owns. He seems quite impressed with GM, and also has a 1957 Bel Air, also convertible, but in red. He previously called that one “Sensational,” and gave us



While he does have a liking for vintage cars, he also owns a Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider and recently posed in a McLaren for Flaunt Magazine, as attached below. We don’t know if he owns the latter, but his love for classic Chevrolets makes us wonder which car he’ll flaunt on social media next.







View this post on Instagram A post shared by Deandre Hopkins (@deandrehopkins) Playing as a wide receiver for the Arizona Cardinals of the National Football League, Hopkins has a net worth of approximately $2 million as of 2021, and he made use of some of his paycheck to buy Chevrolet cars.In a new Instagram Story, the NFL star gave us a full tour of his black convertible, a Chevrolet Impala . With Colonel Abrams’ “How Soon We Forget” as a soundtrack for the tour, Hopkins starts with a front view, before giving us a side view and a glimpse of the cabin of his muscle car, which you can see presented in the gallery.America’s bestselling car in the 1960s, the Chevrolet Impala hit the showrooms in 1958. But owning one in the present day makes it a great addition to anyone's collection, especially if they’re into vintage American muscle.Hopkins didn’t mention exactly which variant he owns, but it looks like a second-generation 1960 Impala. It came with rear-wheel drive, adding three round taillights on each side, and a white band along the rear fenders with the Impala inscription. It offered eight different engine configurations, and the entry-level variant was powered by an I6 that put out 135 hp. Seven V8s were available, with the top configuration providing up to 235 horsepower.Deandre Hopkins’s Impala isn’t the only Chevy he owns. He seems quite impressed with GM, and also has a 1957 Bel Air, also convertible, but in red. He previously called that one “Sensational,” and gave us a tour of the vehicle as he was out for a drive.While he does have a liking for vintage cars, he also owns a Ferrari F8 Tributo Spider and recently posed in a McLaren for Flaunt Magazine, as attached below. We don’t know if he owns the latter, but his love for classic Chevrolets makes us wonder which car he’ll flaunt on social media next.