Deandre Hopkins Plays Mind Tricks With Right-Hand Drive Chevy Bel Air

Deandre Hopkins gave us a glimpse of one of his vintage cars, his red Chevrolet Bel Air. But the NFL player also played some mind tricks on us, filming the car as if he owns a right-hand drive Chevrolet Bel Air. 9 photos



From other pictures where Hopkins displayed his second-generation Bel Air, we notice that it’s all mind tricks, and he doesn’t have a right-hand drive vehicle, shipped from some place like UK or Australia. Previously calling it “spectacular,” the NFL wide receiver seems to have found quite a liking for the classic.



The 1957 Bel Air came with two engine options: a 4.6-liter V8 Turbo-fire unit, sending 162 horsepower to the tarmac, and a 4.0-liter inline-six Blue-Flame, putting out 140 horsepower. While he didn’t mention which engine operates under the hood of his car, it’s more likely he went for the V8 version.



The second generation was produced until October 1957, when production stopped to make room for the third generation Bel Air, which was longer, heavier, and lower.



With a net worth of $2 million, Hopkins doesn’t have a sizable collection of cars yet. But he surely seems to be fond of American classics, owning the Bel Air and giving us a tour of a Chevrolet Impala recently, as he



Given the fact that he just set an NFL record on October 11 for the highest number of receptions anyone ever recorded before the age of 30 (he currently has 770 catches), the wide receiver might surprise us with the vehicles he will add to his collection.







