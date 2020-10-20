European 2022 Tesla Model Y Spotted With Camouflaged Front License Plate Holder

What is that car on the trailer in the following video, coming courtesy of Taylor the Tesla Photographer on Twitter? As you already know, it's a Tesla Model Y for the European market with a front license plate holder.
Other vehicles on the trailer – which was spotted right next to the L.A. design studio – are equipped with the license plate holder. Only the Y is wrapped in camo, though, which leads us to believe that we’re looking at a prototype.
The driver’s side rear window doesn’t look exactly like the Model Y either, but it’s impossible to tell if that’s true because the window is also camouflaged. Tesla is surely hiding something from us, make no mistake about that.
As a brief refresher, the electric crossover will switch to 4680 cells for the European specification that will be produced at Giga Berlin in Germany. The tabless design of these cells promises increased manufacturing efficiency, translating to decreased costs per kilowatt-hour. The Model Y with 4680s also features the “structural battery” that Elon Musk has already confirmed for the Model S Plaid that starts at $139,990.
“The most advanced production facility for electric vehicles in the world,” Gigafactory Berlin-Brandenburg is scheduled to start production in July 2021. Elon Musk has also promised the most advanced paint shop in the world at Giga Berlin, which is a pretty tall claim for an automaker which is riddled with so many paint issues from the factory.
At the time of writing, two versions of the Model Y are listed on the German configurator at 58,620 and 65,620 euros. The Long Range and Performance both feature the premium interior and audio system, and customers are also treated to options like the 1,600-kilogram tow hitch. That rating is 12 kilos (27 pounds) higher than the 3,500 pounds listed in the United States.
European buyers can also pick the white interior and seven-seat layout for 1,050 and 3,100 euros, respectively. Full self-driving capability for the Autopilot remains the single most expensive option for the Model Y, retailing at 7,500 euros in the Old Continent as opposed to $8,000 stateside.
Just spotted this being dropped off at Tesla Design Studio. Look at the front ) #tesla #model3 #modely @tesla pic.twitter.com/wauzE7atwp— Tesla Photographer (Taylor) ƒ (@teslaphotografr) October 20, 2020