Euphoria Actress Sydney Sweeney Is Restomodding Her 1969 Ford Bronco Herself

Actress Sydney Sweeney has created a TikTok account called “Syd’s Garage,” where she is documenting how she’s restomodding a 1969 Ford Bronco herself.
Actress Sydney Sweeney, who is currently starring on HBO Max’s critically acclaimed series Euphoria, has shared one of her passions: vintage cars. She opened a TikTok account in February 2021. That's where she started documenting her journey as she's restomodding a 1969 Ford Bronco.
Her first post showed her purchase and it was accompanied by the caption: “got myself an original 1969 bronco,” sharing several pictures of the red vehicle, which she bought from an auction site.
“I changed over the transmission, and I fixed up the front and rear axle from drum brakes to disc brakes. I made it power steering. Everything to make it a safe everyday drive but still look classic,” she told GQ Magazine in a recent cover story interview.
For the project, she has been working with her best friend’s dad, Rod Emory, a like-minded vintage car enthusiast, and the account includes a lot of videos of herself in denim overalls as she’s tinkering at the vehicle.
According to her descriptions on her TikTok account, she also changed the suspensions and gave the car “a bit of a lift.”
Initially, she imagined she would paint the car blue, since baby blue is her favorite color. But, as she kept working on it, the initial red paint grew on her and she decided not to change it. She also chose to paint the radiator grille red and keep the Ford lettering in chrome.
The account includes a lot of work documented over the last months and reached 1 million. They have been showing excitement about seeing the end result and are always keen on seeing how Sweeney preps the classic or installs the rear suspension, for instance.
In October, she was ready with all the upgrades and was set to start working on its interior, which she revealed she plans to have in tan weaved leather.
In the meantime, she bought a new car, a 1967 Ford Mustang which she called “Britney,” that rolled off the assembly line wearing baby blue. Naturally, she added she would start working on this one, too. We can’t wait to see the end result on both vehicles.
@syds_garage she’s finally driveable! sending her off to get reupholstered this weekend :) #bronco ? Fake - The Tech Thieves