England’s World Cup Players to Splash GB 215K Each on a New Car

It’s only natural to want to mark an accomplishment with a little treat for yourself, but when you’re as rich as the football players in England’s team, you can afford to go all out.

Magnitude Finance has deals with luxury dealerships like Optima Cars, Redline Specialist Cars and Premier Sports Solutions. Marlow says that football stars will likely go for the newest, shiniest models on the market, like the And that’s exactly what they’ll be doing when the World Cup ends, regardless if the team wins or not. Magnitude Finance boasts of having 13 of the 23 players on the team as clients, and knows that they’re already looking at new cars.The limit for one such car is £215,000, the head of sales, Tim Marlow, says for the Daily Mail’s This Is Money column. Incidentally, that’s how much each player will get if the team wins the trophy, in addition to a rumored £5 million bonus from the English Football Association.According to Marlow, traffic to the site has increased and interest in their deals is peaking. From previous years, Marlow knows that the end of a season marks a series of purchases – cars that will be shown off throughout the summer and later in the fall, when the new season kicks off.“From the proposals we’re putting together, it will be the largest amount of finance provided for our footballer clientele during a summer – irrespective of how England fair in Russia,” Marlow says. “Many of the England squad, their wives and girlfriends and Premiership-based players representing other nations are looking to buy new cars either to mark a good tournament or a treat at the end of the season.”Magnitude Finance has deals with luxury dealerships like Optima Cars, Redline Specialist Cars and Premier Sports Solutions. Marlow says that football stars will likely go for the newest, shiniest models on the market, like the new Mercedes-AMG G63 , 2018 Range Rover, the Urus from Lamborghini or the latest Bentley Continental GT . They will have them customized, of course.