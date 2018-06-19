England Fan Celebrates World Cup Tunisia Win by Climbing onto Moving Ford Fiesta

In case you haven’t been following the World Cup matches, England beat Tunisia 2 to 1. England fans had a lot to celebrate after the spectacular match, and they did so by staging what they imagined would be just as spectacular a stunt.

One driver, though, was in no mood to be part of the impromptu celebrations so he (or she) drove away with one fan clinging to the hood of the car, much like you see in movies. The incident was caught on film by a bystander and posted to Facebook. You can see it below.



The crowd had gathered outside the pub the Three Lions, virtually blocking traffic and completely ignoring the protests of the drivers. When one man jumps on the hood of the



If anything, the whole thing seemed to have made the fan even more rowdy. He got up and rejoined the celebrations.



“It was extraordinary. I was just relieved to see the man get to back his feet so quickly. My heart really was in my mouth for a few seconds, as his head could so easily have smashed into the road,” Channon says. “I really don’t know what the driver was thinking. Or the fan for that matter.”



The driver’s reaction was out of place, he continues. Though the fans did block traffic, they weren’t aggressive; in fact, there was an air of celebration that spread to some motorists, but not the one on whose car the fan climbed.



“I suspect he’ll feel rather sore in the morning, as he didn’t half take a tumble, and he hit the tarmac pretty hard,” Channon adds.



Police arrived shortly and dispersed the crowd without incident. No word on whether they're looking for the driver.



