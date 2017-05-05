Energica Reveals Fast Charge Infrastructure Program

Today, electric motorcycle maker Energica Motor Company S.p.A. is unveiling its first fast charging station at Selva di Val Gardena as part of the previously presented Fast Charge Infrastructure Program.
The 50 kW Fast Charging Station is being installed in Str. Meisules, 144, 39048 Selva di Val Gardena (BZ) with the help of energy distributor Alperia. The station will be unveiled in the presence of local authorities and representatives from the two mentioned companies.
“The automotive industry and the governments are investing in long-distance roads, but bikers are used to ride on alternative paths, often located far from the main roads. Energica would like to fill this gap,”
said Livia Cevolini, Energica Motor Company S.p.A. CEO.
“In collaboration with some partners (Utilities, hardware and charging services suppliers), we decided to actively invest on charging stations. With Selva di Val Gardena, we are starting the installation plan of the “Fast Charge Energica Program.”
Energica is currently the only EV motorcycle
makes offering DC fast-charge technology based on CCS combo that allows the bike to charge 80 percent of its battery in only 20 minutes. And the company’s plan is to deploy an array of fast charge points on the best roads frequented by motorcyclists in the near future.
In partnership with several companies (Utilities, Hardware provider, charging services) Energica will either co-finance the installations of dedicated chargers (DC technology 20kw, Combo CCS standard plugs) or facilitate the access to existing ones.
This will allow Energica customers to enjoy the best roads without any range anxiety. Automotive industry and Governments are investing on the main corridors but motorcyclists like riding mountains/hills/sea roads often located far away from them. Energica will fill the gap to guarantee EV motorcycle rides with no stress.
A similar installment will probably occur in California by the end of the 2017 season, so keep close for more details.