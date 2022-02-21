Elon Musk Likes Tweet About Tesla Model 3 Holding Fallen Tree, Truth is Light Years Away

The UK is dealing with serious weather conditions. Gusts of wind destroyed buildings and cars. But this Tesla Model 3 is allegedly good at holding a huge tree that collapsed from the side of the road. The truth behind the photo doesn’t give as much credit to reality, though.
You already know that billionaire Elon Musk’s favorite activity on the Internet is spending time on Twitter. He comments, likes, and retweets a lot.
And this picture isn’t any different. An account on Twitter called LVC Lourenzo (@lourencovc) has shared a picture of a Tesla Model 3, holding a huge tree that Storm Eunice sent to the ground. The image received over 2,740 retweets, 850 quote tweets, and 67,700 likes until the moment of publishing. And one of them belongs to Tesla’s famous CEO Elon Musk.
The picture seems quite impressive, and LVC Lourenzo captioned it: “Wow.” At first sight, you’d actually believe that the heavily damaged Tesla is holding the tree from falling.
But ex-Bond girl, actress Valerie Leon, gave us a different side of the story, which is exactly a portrayal of how the Internet can create a new reality. Because her picture, where she reveals she "narrowly avoided a terrible accident,” shows that the branches of the fallen tree are actually holding onto another tree, on the other side of the road.
A different Tesla fan account called Tesla Facts (@truth_tesla) has also replied to Leon’s post with a picture talking about the “ultra high strength steel” of Model 3, “reinforced to protect occupants in a collision.”
Although the tree from across the street surely helped the Model 3 support the fallen tree, a different account online also shared a video of the EV’s endurance. Tesla Silicon Valey Club (@teslaownersSV) shared a short video of a tree falling on Model 3, which you can see below, and, we got to admit, it holds up pretty well. But the one initially shared by Lourenzo seems to have had a little help.
And this picture isn’t any different. An account on Twitter called LVC Lourenzo (@lourencovc) has shared a picture of a Tesla Model 3, holding a huge tree that Storm Eunice sent to the ground. The image received over 2,740 retweets, 850 quote tweets, and 67,700 likes until the moment of publishing. And one of them belongs to Tesla’s famous CEO Elon Musk.
The picture seems quite impressive, and LVC Lourenzo captioned it: “Wow.” At first sight, you’d actually believe that the heavily damaged Tesla is holding the tree from falling.
But ex-Bond girl, actress Valerie Leon, gave us a different side of the story, which is exactly a portrayal of how the Internet can create a new reality. Because her picture, where she reveals she "narrowly avoided a terrible accident,” shows that the branches of the fallen tree are actually holding onto another tree, on the other side of the road.
A different Tesla fan account called Tesla Facts (@truth_tesla) has also replied to Leon’s post with a picture talking about the “ultra high strength steel” of Model 3, “reinforced to protect occupants in a collision.”
Although the tree from across the street surely helped the Model 3 support the fallen tree, a different account online also shared a video of the EV’s endurance. Tesla Silicon Valey Club (@teslaownersSV) shared a short video of a tree falling on Model 3, which you can see below, and, we got to admit, it holds up pretty well. But the one initially shared by Lourenzo seems to have had a little help.
Wow pic.twitter.com/qEcNZgMcOX— LVC (Lourenzo) (@lourencovc) February 18, 2022
I narrowly avoided a terrible accident just now when this tree was blown down close to my home. I feel so sorry for the owner of this wrecked car. What a shock. #StormEunice #London pic.twitter.com/whD2JlDvOj— Valerie Leon (@thevalerieleon) February 18, 2022
WATCH: 2,000lb tree falls on @Tesla Model 3 in Ontario in high winds this week. All occupants okay. Teslas continue to be rated the safest cars on the road. @elonmusk $TSLA @WholeMarsBlog @DriveTeslaca— Gary Mark • Blue Sky Kites (@blueskykites) December 16, 2021
Credit Sam Fursey: https://t.co/85PASnUFI7 pic.twitter.com/mYMDeqvyFb