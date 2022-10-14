Electric GMC Sierra HD Isn’t Hard to Imagine, Might Be a Lot Tougher to Achieve

Right now, the fate of the automotive industry hangs in balance as these behemoth conglomerates that are not necessarily known for being flexible and prone to innovation have to fight attacks from virtually every direction.
There is a war raging on in certain parts of the world, the biggest health crisis of the century is not yet fully behind us, the supply chains have been ‘nuked,’ and that pesky chip shortage is not going away any time soon. Plus, there is peer pressure to become as eco-conscious as possible, as we fight a larger battle for humanity’s survival (don’t worry, the planet will take care of itself, and will not care about us – just like we don’t give a damn about it ourselves).
And what do these automakers do? They fight for supremacy with the title of biggest and coolest heavy-duty pickup truck in America on the table, dropping updated 2023 Ram HDs, upgraded 2024 Chevy Silverado HDs, and all-new Ford F-Series Super Duties left and right. Then, GM topped everyone and everything with the 2024 GMC Sierra HD lineup that welcomed into the fold not just the AT4X off-road trim but also the absolute (luxury) of Denali Ultimate.
Yep, the world is burning, and the HD trucks are happily hauling more wood for the fire, thinking it’s a camp party. Well, some know how to make CGI lemonade when Detroit automakers give them HD lemons. And because they also know how to handle the digital brush, they also go for the HD luxury king’s head. So, here is the dream car enthusiast better known as showallcars on social media seemingly pensive about the idea of cooking up a fully EV heavy-duty truck out of the GMC Sierra HD.
Frankly, the CGI implementation seems effortless, as opposed to what it would need for it to happen in the real world, as well. Remember, while GM and Mary Barra have wowed (on countless occasions) to snatch the EV crown from you know who (Tesla), they do not have much to show for on the streets. Yeah, that humongous GMC Hummer EV kicked off sales, but it is not going to make a dent in the charts too soon – only on the pavement on a hot summer day because it’s heavier than a hippo.
And what do these automakers do? They fight for supremacy with the title of biggest and coolest heavy-duty pickup truck in America on the table, dropping updated 2023 Ram HDs, upgraded 2024 Chevy Silverado HDs, and all-new Ford F-Series Super Duties left and right. Then, GM topped everyone and everything with the 2024 GMC Sierra HD lineup that welcomed into the fold not just the AT4X off-road trim but also the absolute (luxury) of Denali Ultimate.
Yep, the world is burning, and the HD trucks are happily hauling more wood for the fire, thinking it’s a camp party. Well, some know how to make CGI lemonade when Detroit automakers give them HD lemons. And because they also know how to handle the digital brush, they also go for the HD luxury king’s head. So, here is the dream car enthusiast better known as showallcars on social media seemingly pensive about the idea of cooking up a fully EV heavy-duty truck out of the GMC Sierra HD.
Frankly, the CGI implementation seems effortless, as opposed to what it would need for it to happen in the real world, as well. Remember, while GM and Mary Barra have wowed (on countless occasions) to snatch the EV crown from you know who (Tesla), they do not have much to show for on the streets. Yeah, that humongous GMC Hummer EV kicked off sales, but it is not going to make a dent in the charts too soon – only on the pavement on a hot summer day because it’s heavier than a hippo.