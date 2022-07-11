Eight-Mile 2015 Moto Guzzi V7 Racer Has Enough Chrome to Make a Custom Hayabusa Blush

Even the most unrelenting liter-bike wouldn’t earn you as much attention as this shiny jaw-dropper.
If chrome and classic looks happen to be your thing, then it’s reasonable for us to assume that you’re probably quite fond of the Moto Guzzi V7 Racer. The immaculate exemplar shown in these photos belongs to the 2015 model-year, and its digital odometer is a mere eight miles (13 km) away from zero.
Mandello del Lario’s neo-retro beauty comes with a pair of Agostini slip-on exhaust mufflers, as well as fresh motor oil and brake fluid. Currently located in Fort Myers, Florida, this attention-grabbing V7 is looking for a new home on Bring a Trailer as we speak, but you’ll have to make a move pretty soon if you want it to be yours.
The auction is set to end on July 14, and there’s been an intense bidding war unfolding over the past couple of days. At the time of this article, the highest offer amounts to 7,000 bones, though we aren’t fully convinced that it’ll be meeting the reserve price.
What powers the Guzzi is an air-cooled 744cc V-twin engine, which packs two valves per cylinder and a Weber-Marelli fuel injection system. Joined by a five-speed transmission, the transversely-mounted mill can generate 50 ponies and 43 pound-feet (58 Nm) of twist at the crankshaft.
Upon reaching the asphalt, these power output digits will result in speeds of up to 120 mph (193 kph). The Racer’s suspension arrangement comprises 40 mm (1.6 inches) Marzocchi forks at the front and twin Bitubo shocks with piggyback reservoirs at the opposite end.
For prompt stopping power up north, the Italian stunner employs a drilled 320 mm (12.6 inches) rotor and a four-piston Brembo caliper. Out back, braking is achieved through a 260 mm (10.2 inches) disc that’s coupled with a two-piston caliper. The motorcycle has a 5.8-gallon fuel capacity and a dry weight of 395 pounds (179 kg).
