Revamped 1984 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans III Is Yet to See Its Odometer Hit the 10K-Mile Mark

We hope you’ve got some room in your garage, because this beauty needs a new home.
Although it’s been produced nearly four decades ago, this restored 1984 Moto Guzzi 850 Le Mans III has only traveled approximately 8k miles (13,000 km) over the course of its life. Back in 2014, the Italian artifact saw its bodywork repainted by the previous owner, who’d also installed an EnDuraLast electronic ignition unit, fresh rubber grips and a modern two-up saddle.
Those modifications may be cool and all, but the work performed under current ownership is far more extensive. The classic Guzzi’s 18-inch wheels were refurbished and cloaked in a matte-grey finish, while its OEM shock absorbers have been replaced with YSS alternatives. On the other hand, the air-assisted forks found up front received new O-rings and an aftermarket brace.
Furthermore, keen eyes will spot a pair of auxiliary LED lights from Denali mounted on the lower section of the forks. The front and rear brake pads were replaced with youthful substitutes during the overhaul, as were the control cables, fuel lines and filters. Mandello del Lario’s old-school icon is powered by an 844cc 90-degree V-twin that features air cooling, Dell’Orto carburetors and two valves per cylinder.
The engine is linked to a five-speed transmission, and it can produce up to 76 horses when its crank rotates at about 7,700 rpm. An enclosed driveshaft makes it possible for this force to be transferred to the rear hoop, with the end result being a top speed of 133 mph (214 kph). Lastly, the Mark III’s curb weight is rated at 545 pounds (247 kg).
Without going into any more detail, we’ll cut to the chase and announce that Moto Guzzi’s 1984 MY stunner is now up for grabs on Bring a Trailer! At the moment, the top bidder is offering 6,100 freedom bucks for the well-tended Le Mans pictured above, but we can’t be sure whether this amount will meet the reserve price. Realistically speaking, it probably won’t!
