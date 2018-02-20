Edo Competition Mercedes-AMG GT R Tuned To 660 Ponies

In terms of driving enthusiasts' cars, the crowning achievement of Mercedes-AMG is the GT R. Make no mistake about it, no other three-pointed star
is more exciting than the ultimate expression of the GT. The people at Edo Competition, however, would beg to differ.
10 photos
The Ahlen-based tuner took an example of the “Beast of the Green Hell”
to its workshop, and thanks to a little bit of underhood magic, the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 now develops 660 PS (651 horsepower) and 780 Nm (575 pound-feet) of tire-shredding torque. Indeed, that’s a lot more than the stock 585 PS (577 hp) and 700 Nm (516 lb-ft) that’re generated from 1,900 to 5,500 rpm.
In addition to the tender loving care that went into the M178 engine
, the Edo GT R is almost an inch lower to the ground up front and 0.78 inches (2 centimeters) at the rear. Look even closer to the black beauty in the gallery, and you’ll notice that the exhaust isn’t standard either, benefitting from a variable exhaust controller.
What’s the nitty-gritty of all of these minor changes taken together as a whole? First off, top speed is higher than the standard vehicle’s 340 km/h (212 miles per hour). Then there’s zero to 60 and the corner carving, both marginally better when compared to stock.
"Achieving maximum performance through enormous expertise, the edo GT R has everything a super sports car needs,"
the company says about the GT R that sort of poses as a faux AMG Black Series
. "The vehicle’s hulking good looks are a perfect fit for its infernal sound, hellish speed and impressive handling – all adding up to maximum performance in a street-worthy race car."
Edo Competition
doesn’t say a word about pricing for the 660-PS tuning package, though it’s not hard to imagine what’s what considering that the GT R kicks off at 166,481 euros in Mercedes-AMG
’s German configurator. Under €200k should fit the bill.