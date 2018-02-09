autoevolution
 

Carlex Design Kills a Mercedes-AMG C43 with Swathes of Alcantara

Just in case you were looking even for one tiny strip of Alcantara for whatever reason you might need it, don't bother: the world's reserves for the next ten years have already been depleted by Carlex Design for its latest project.
We all love the suede-like material and its soft yet grippy touch, but that doesn't mean we've ever thought about wrapping the interior of our car - all of it - in Alcantara. Looking at the pictures released by Carlex, we can't say it's an entirely bad idea, but it can get a bit confusing.

The somewhat funny bit is that, despite wrapping the entire dashboard in it, Carlex somehow decided to skip the steering wheel of this Mercedes-AMG C43 4MATIC, even though that's perhaps the place where it would have made the most sense.

Instead, the light-sucking black fabric is used for replacing the headliner and for covering the top of the dashboard (good for reducing glare, we guess, but so is dark leather) and its front panel - hell, even the glove box gets the same treatment. The center console keeps its dark wood trim, but the armrest is wrapped in black leather with bright orange stitching - the same as the one used on the dashboard.

The seats are where Carlex went a little overboard - not with the use of Alcantara, that bridge was crossed long ago. The design chosen by the aftermarket specialist makes them look like something taken from the Predator's ship - or from a 14-year-old gamer's room. There's just too much going on and those strips of orange leather are like whips being lashed at your eyes.

The rear is just as busy and Alcantara-soaked, but we guess some people like that kind of thing. There's no word on the exterior of the car, but somehow we doubt it's painted white and is free of any modification. Carlex didn't say anything specific, but our feeling is we're going to be seeing more of this AMG C43 in the future. With an interior like this, consider us intrigued.
