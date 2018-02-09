Carlex Design Kills a Mercedes-AMG C43 with Swathes of Alcantara

Just in case you were looking even for one tiny strip of Alcantara for whatever reason you might need it, don't bother: the world's reserves for the next ten years have already been depleted by Carlex Design for its latest project.

The somewhat funny bit is that, despite wrapping the entire dashboard in it, Carlex somehow decided to skip the steering wheel of this AMG C43 4MATIC , even though that's perhaps the place where it would have made the most sense.



Instead, the light-sucking black fabric is used for replacing the headliner and for covering the top of the dashboard (good for reducing glare, we guess, but so is dark leather) and its front panel - hell, even the glove box gets the same treatment. The center console keeps its dark wood trim, but the armrest is wrapped in black leather with bright orange stitching - the same as the one used on the dashboard.



The seats are where



