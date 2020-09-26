Edgerring James’ 1975 Chevrolet Caprice Is Nearly Hall of Fame-Ready, Gorgeous

Regardless of profession, being honored for your lifetime achievements is a memorable, unique experience. Some people might buy a new suit or dress for the occasion: Edgerring James got himself a custom car.
The 42-year-old star has been retired since 2011 and he will be inducted in the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the 2020 Class. Because 2020 has been (and will continue to be, by the looks of it) a terrible year, the ceremony has been pushed back for a whole year.
As of this moment, it’s scheduled to take place between August 6 and 9, 2021 in Canton, Ohio. Assuming, of course, 2020 doesn’t reconsider and decides to extend into ‘21, too.
This long wait is being put to excellent use, though: James is planning on attending in a custom and very on-theme ride, based on a 1975 Chevrolet Caprice. He took it to a local Florida shop where it’s currently being worked on. Both James and the shop owner took to their respective Instagrams to show it off, and by gosh, it’s a stunner. It's not sublte, of course. You don't do subtle at an event like this.
The owner also spoke to TMZ about the project, revealing that almost everything on the 1975 Chevy is brand new, “from the HOF wrap job to the 28-inch gold Dayton Wire Wheels” and the LS3 supercharged Corvette engine.
This being a work in progress, we only get a couple of teasing shots of it – enough to get an idea of what it will look like when it’s complete. Perhaps more interesting than the final outcome is what James plans to do with the ride, come next year’s event: he will obviously be driving it to Canton and have all the HOF inductees sign their name on the body.
After the event, he will auction it off, but he doesn’t say where the money is going. “How Much you think it’ll go for at The Auction?” James asks in the caption to the photo. Your guess is as good as ours. But it’ll probably be a lot.
