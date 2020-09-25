autoevolution
FEATURED   autoevolution's Porsche Month
Car reviews:
 
Never before has doing something that’s “so wrong” felt so good, looked more beautiful or, perhaps more surprising, came across as more romantic. This is the story of the fastest 911 in the world.

BBi VMax GT2 RS Porsche: The World’s Fastest Factory-Engined 911, a Love Story

25 Sep 2020, 12:32 UTC ·
by author pic
Home > News > Coverstory
The The BBi VMax GT2 RS Porsche is the world's fastest 911The The BBi VMax GT2 RS Porsche is the world's fastest 911The The BBi VMax GT2 RS Porsche is the world's fastest 911The The BBi VMax GT2 RS Porsche is the world's fastest 911The The BBi VMax GT2 RS Porsche is the world's fastest 911The The BBi VMax GT2 RS Porsche is the world's fastest 911The The BBi VMax GT2 RS Porsche is the world's fastest 911The The BBi VMax GT2 RS Porsche is the world's fastest 911The The BBi VMax GT2 RS Porsche is the world's fastest 911
It is also a touching love story between man and machine, with the former taking an already perfect car and turning it into a work of art.

September is autoevolution’s Porsche Month and we couldn’t have let such an occasion pass by without a single mention of the proclaimed fastest Porsche 911 in the world, a 2019 project by the famous aftermarket tuner / specialist BBI Autosport.

Last summer, BBI Autosport unveiled the BBi VMax GT2 RS Porsche, a fully custom Porsche 911 GT2 RS that is theoretically able of insane speeds (some 245 mph / 394.2 kph) and that’s been recorded topping 227 mph (365.3 kph) at the track.

The GT2 RS is the most powerful production car from Porsche so, on its own, it’s already impressive. BBI Autosport took it apart and put it back together, adding more torque, better handling and stripping off weight, and delivering what they describe as the world’s fastest 911 with a factory engine. The VMax is also the fastest 991-generation Porsche and the fastest 991 GT2 RS, the tuner says, and is second to speed only to the Bugatti Chiron “with 10 more cylinders and 2 more turbochargers.”

Available at the bottom of the page is a video report from earlier this year, detailing some of the work that went into the Porsche, from the custom engine, larger turbos, advanced cooling system and the extra safety features added. Betim Berisha, owner of BBI Autosport, describes the project as creating a Dr. Jekyll and Mr. Hyde-type of car, one that you can still use it as a daily driver, but that’s a demon on the track. You can still do the grocery runs in it, he says, and you won’t feel any awkwardness for it.

Well, you might, though. To shave off 200 pounds (90.7 kg) from the total weight of the car, the interior has been stripped down to the bare necessities: the radio was removed, as was much of the interior trim and carpeting. The Porsche Motorsport interior is used instead, with a lightweight rear carpeting solution.

There’s a rollcage inside and FIA-approved RECARO Profi racing seats with 6-point harness. A fire suppression system was added because “there should be no limits to how safe one can be,” and Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 tires added. That is to say, if you do decide to do grocery runs in this thing, you’re going to get some looks. But at least you’ll be fast.

We take this beautiful canvas that Porsche gives us and we tailor it to a client’s need or specific goal that we’re after,” Berisha says of the project. “I don’t think we have ever built a car that made you actually feel this comfortable doing something so wrong. If I had to describe this Porsche in three words, I would say it’s visceral, raw and powerful.”

The way he describes the experience of driving it offers an indication of the passion that went into making this beautiful monster. Going up to 200 mph (322 kph), you’re fighting against your own body telling you to stop, that it’s enough. After that, “the car will star to kind of pick a lane, you sit there and the car settles into itself really well. It’s hard to describe that feeling. It’s just… it’s incredible,” he says. Get you someone who loves you as much as Berisha loves this VMax Porsche.

On a final note, just in case you were wondering, if a factory 911 GT2 RS Porsche will set you back some $350,000, the VMax from BBI Autosport is estimated at around half a million. Such performance (and beauty) doesn’t come cheap.

For a more exhaustive list of all the modifications done to the OG GT2 RS, head over to the BBI official website.

Editor's note:

This article was not sponsored or supported by a third-party.
Porsche 911 GT2 RS BBi Autosport BBi VMax GT2 RS Porsche porsche month record custom car Porsche
 
 
 
 
 

Would you like AUTOEVOLUTION to send you notifications?

You will only receive our top stories,
typically no more than 5 per day