E-Fuel Production Has No Shot at Meeting EU Demand by 2035, Study Finds

E-fuels are presented as the solution that may keep internal combustion engines alive past 2035 in a sustainable fashion. However, a recent analysis made by the Transport & Environment (check PDF below), based on data provided by e-fuel manufacturers, shows that the chances of everyone running e-fuels in 2035 are incredibly low. In fact, just two percent of the cars on the road in Europe in 2035 will run on e-fuels.

6 photos