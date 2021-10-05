5 SSC Tuatara Will Have Second Go at World’s Top Speed Record After Controversy

SSC Tuatara Can Run on Synthesized Methanol Without Any Modifications

SSC North America has announced it has implemented a synthesized methanol catalyst as a standard fuel option in all its Tuatara models. The company has pledged to explore future alternative fuel opportunities of road-legal and performance vehicles for the next generation of SSC models. 16 photos



SSC considers methanol a promising alternative fuel for reducing a vehicle's carbon footprint. In stock form, all SSC Tuatara models can run on mixes of gasoline and ethanol, gasoline and methanol, ethanol, methanol, or just 91 octane. The flex-fuel ability comes standard with this model, which is impressive if you think about it.As some of you might already know, methanol is considered a clean-burning fuel, and burning it in an internal combustion engine generates significantly fewer nitrogen oxides, particulate matter, and lower levels of sulfur oxides.Synthesized methanol is a synthetic fuel, which can be generated using carbon-capture technology. Porsche has previously announced it will produce eFuels to keep its existing sports cars running in the future, with carbon-neutral fuel, and it appears that SSC has similar plans. However, the American company has not pledged to open a factory for eFuels, so Porsche is a bit ahead of the curve on this one.The best part is that the SSC Tuatara could obtain its best performance when operating on synthetic fuel. The 5.9-liter V8 unit of the SSC Tuatara provides 1,350 horsepower when running on just 91 octane gasoline, while switching to E85 brings the power level to 1,750 horsepower . SSC has not specified the power level of the V8 when running on methanol or blends of methanol and gasoline.The folks at SSC want to offer exclusive fuel packages for Tuatara owners, which will include shipping fuel and other essentials directly to a customer's garage. Partnerships with performance fuel brands also allow SSC to ship fuel to racetracks, so that owners can enjoy their cars at their peak power levels without having to bother with sourcing a specific type of fuel.

