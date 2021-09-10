Porsche's eFuel Is Not for the Future: It Means to Keep the Past Running

Porsche revealed on September 10 that it would build an eFuel plant in Chile. The Haru Oni project intends to use wind power to create green hydrogen, which will be processed to produce synthetic methanol, and, eventually, an eFuel compatible with gasoline cars. The German company also makes it clear what is the ultimate goal of eFuels. It is not to keep combustion engines alive: it is to keep the existing ones running.

